CLUB® CRACKERS LAUNCHES CLUB MINIS INFUSED WITH BUTTER CHARDONNAY BY JaM CELLARS FOR THE ULTIMATE HANGOUT SNACK

New Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis brings the two experts on all things buttery for a first-of-its-kind innovation from both brands

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snacking, sipping, and savoring the moment? Must mean the club is hanging – and nothing helps your club enjoy each other's company like a spread with tasty Club® Crackers and a chilled chardonnay. Now there's one more reason to get together and crack each other up over wine and crackers, because they've been rolled into one delicious, buttery bite.

Introducing Club® x Butter Chardonnay Minis, a first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation from Club® Crackers featuring light, flaky, buttery Club® Minis infused with rich, creamy Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars available for a limited time. Please Drink Responsibly. JaM Cellars, Napa CA ©2023. CREDIT: EVAN KALMAN FOR CLUB® CRACKERS (PRNewswire)

A Club is all you need with the new Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis — your fave light, flaky, buttery Club Minis infused with rich, creamy Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars. These limited-edition crackers combine the irresistibly delicious Club Minis with luscious Butter Chardonnay to make a next-level snack for any get together, taking wine and cracker combinations to new heights.

"Our fans know that hanging with their club alongside their favorite cracker and wine is all they need to kick back and relax. That's why we're so excited to bring them the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis — a snack that seamlessly brings together everything they need for the perfect bite at the next gathering," said Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Kellogg's Crackers. "We look forward to hearing what fans think of this unique, limited-edition snack, because with Butter Chardonnay infused in their favorite Club Minis, their next club hang will be fabulous."

This first-of-its-kind, wine-infused innovation from Club Crackers is available for a limited time in the Ultimate Butter Box. This essential hosting box is packed with the Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis, four 250mL ButterCans, and an insulated tote that's ready to go for any occasion — complete with everything you need for an impromptu hang with your club. Fans can purchase the Ultimate Butter Box on ButterClubMinis.com for $30 starting Monday, August 14 at 12 pm ET, with daily drops of a limited quantity of boxes while supplies last (must be 21 or older to purchase).

"Who doesn't love wine and crackers? But infusing Butter Chardonnay into Club Minis — that's a new level of deliciousness we couldn't resist making with our friends at Club," said Michele Truchard, Co-founder and the "M" in JaM Cellars. "It was incredibly fun taste testing to create the perfect bite that really complements the wine. Butter fans everywhere are going to love them."

The buttery goodness doesn't stop there. Club and Butter Chardonnay by JaM Cellars are also giving fans a chance to win a trip for their club of besties with the Butter Club Getaway Sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and up to three friends will win a trip to JaM Cellars' Wine & Music Studio for the ultimate weekend in Napa Valley: kick back with the club at a JaM Platinum tasting experience and enjoy a live music JaMSession with reserved seating (plus ample Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis and wine, of course!). Ten runner-up winners will receive four boxes of Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis and a $100 gift card to purchase Butter Chardonnay for the perfect pairing at home.

Starting at 8 am ET Monday, August 7 through 11:59 pm ET Thursday, August 31, fans can enter for a chance to win the Butter Club Getaway sweepstakes by going butterclubminis.com. Visit ClubCrackers.com/ButterClubGetawayRules for official rules (must be 21 or older to enter)*.

Don't wait — grab an Ultimate Butter Box featuring the limited-edition Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis while supplies last at ButterClubMinis.com, and follow Club and JaM Cellars on social at @clubcrackersus and @jamcellars to keep up with the latest on this delicious innovation and how to win a dream-worthy club trip to Napa Valley.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars lineup features Butter Chardonnay the #2 selling Chardonnay above $13 plus NEW wines Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles. Even easier to love, Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cabernet, Toast Sparkling, and Sugar Sweet White round out the JaM Cellars portfolio. All these wines are rich, bold, luscious and live up to their names and made to be enjoyed any time—whether a special occasion; an any-day celebration; during BottleRock Napa Valley presented by JaM Cellars; at the JaM Cellars Wine & Music Studio, downtown Napa; at the JaM Cellars Ballroom; or JaM Cellars Presents at the Uptown Theatre, downtown Napa. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars or JaMCellars.com.

*Abbreviated Terms & Conditions

ABBREVIATED RULES. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at time of entry. Begins 8/7/23 at 8:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 8/31/23 at 11:59:59 PM (ET). Must consent to receive email marketing communications to enter and must remain subscribed through winner selection and notification to win. For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.clubcrackers.com/ButterClubGetawayRules. See complete Official Rules for details. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

