Prinova® Recognized As 2023 National Best and Brightest Winner

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinova Group, LLC, has been named to 2023 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation which identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees.

"In addition to building frequent employee engagement activities and supporting national and local charitable organizations, one of our greatest accomplishments was launching University of Prinova this year," says Thomas Gill, VP People. "This professional repository consists of a variety of learning platforms including 101 trainings created by our own team members."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in employee enrichment programs that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

"It is an honor to be named as a National Best and Brightest awardee for the second consecutive year, and it is a testament to the passion and purpose our team members bring forth every day," says Don Thorp, President. "This year we are celebrating our 45th anniversary. We believe that truly focusing on our core values, specifically 'creating a positive and engaging work environment,' has contributed to our commitment to excellence and receiving this national recognition."

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today's need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About Prinova Group LLC

Headquartered in Carol Stream, IL, Prinova is strategically structured to meet the rapidly changing demands of the food, beverage, nutritional and supplement industries. It is the largest US functional ingredient importer, as well as the largest distributor of vitamin C, vitamin B, amino acids, sweeteners, and caffeine. Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2023, Prinova's business model includes global ingredient distribution, manufacturing solutions, and customized services. Prinova was acquired by Nagase & Co., Ltd. ("NAGASE") in 2019, which expanded the organization's network of life science and technology knowledge across multiple business areas. Both Prinova and NAGASE help customers identify, develop, and expand their businesses with solutions to drive value for a sustainable future.

