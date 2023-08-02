The Sterling Group Foundation Fund Launches New Platform, Compost360

Compost360 Completes First Acquisition, Nature's Choice

DALLAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, today announced the formation of Compost360, a new platform focused on building a leading processor of organic waste material and producer of high quality, sustainable landscaping products. Sterling is partnering with two industry executives, Steve Carn and Randy Arnold, who will serve as CEO and COO of the Compost360 platform.

Compost360 is pleased to announce the acquisition of Nature's Choice, an organic waste recycling company and producer of compost, mulch and engineered soils based in New Jersey. Nature's Choice is the first acquisition of the Compost360 platform.

"We look forward to partnering with Steve Carn and Randy Arnold to build the Compost360 platform, each of whom has decades of experience in the municipal solid waste industry," said Lucas Cutler, Partner of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund. "Nature's Choice is a nationally recognized leader in the organic recycling and mulch/soil market and is an exciting first addition to the Compost360 platform."

"The Sterling team shares our vision of building a vertically-integrated organics waste recycling and composting platform with national scale, and their hands-on approach to operations will help us in executing this vision of partnering with best-in-class companies like Nature's Choice," said Steve Carn CEO of Compost360.

Compost360 is a portfolio company of The Sterling Group Foundation Fund. The Foundation Fund aims to leverage the firm's operational capabilities and experience in the industrial sector to "set the foundation" for growth at lower middle market companies.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 66 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.9 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

