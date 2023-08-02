DXC Technology Signs IT Infrastructure Services Agreement with AT&T

Cost Restructure for AT&T

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a new multi-year agreement to provide AT&T* (NYSE: T) end-to-end support for a portion of its IT infrastructure operations.

Under the agreement, DXC will manage AT&T's midrange IT infrastructure, which spans AT&T's enterprise compute, storage, backup and recovery environments. DXC will also provide system, database and storage administration, along with hardware architecture and maintenance across these environments.

DXC worked with AT&T to develop a flexible and innovative infrastructure solution to meet AT&T's needs for targeted efficiencies. This agreement will help AT&T improve its cost structure and agility, while enabling faster business decisions in response to market changes.

"We are extremely proud that AT&T has decided to grow our relationship by trusting DXC to operate their critical systems," said Chris Drumgoole, DXC Executive Vice President. "This is a great example of companies partnering with DXC to evolve their technology together while delivering excellence for their essential systems and platforms."

"We continue to transform our technology environment, and this collaboration with DXC will help us move faster to reach our goals," said Jon Summers, Chief Information Officer, AT&T. "As AT&T continues to invest in our future, this multi-year agreement will help us manage our essential IT systems while also enabling us to evolve our strategic platforms to drive our growth strategy."

