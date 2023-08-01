Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Favorite All-Wheel Drive Vehicle by New England Motor Press Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 5 has been named favorite all-wheel drive vehicle by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) in the organization's Winter Test evaluations. The award was announced at its recent Award ceremony event in Boston. The IONIQ 5 is the sixth Winter Award recipient for the Hyundai brand. Over 50 vehicles were evaluated at the drive program by NEMPA members.

"The IONIQ 5 offers EV customers a sense of comfort and convenience in all types of weather conditions," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "We appreciate the recognition by NEMPA in helping educate consumers on the benefits of EV ownership even in wintery conditions."

NEMPA members evaluated numerous vehicles during the winter months to determine those which surpassed others in content, interior and exterior design and capability, in some of the toughest driving conditions and one of the most densely populated regions in America. Vehicles selected for the Winter Vehicle Awards offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable, and competent all-weather driving. The organizations' collective experience with winter driving and commitment to testing dozens of new vehicles each year, in extreme weather conditions are unmatched.

"The IONIQ 5 is a statement piece for Hyundai and a practical choice for New England drivers, who are increasingly buying this EV for its style, space, and all-wheel drive performance," said NEMPA President, Clifford Atiyeh. "The standard heat pump further improves range in the cold, which is an absolute necessity in New England."

