S&P Global Named Best Artificial Intelligence Technology Provider by WatersTechnology

Kensho Technologies and S&P Global Market Intelligence Recognized for Industry-Leading platforms S&P Global Marketplace and Capital IQ Pro

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today Kensho Technologies and the S&P Global Market Intelligence division were named 2023's Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Provider by Waters Rankings. Voted on by thousands of end users, the Waters Rankings are the only awards program where WatersTechnology's readers determine category winners.

"The rapid acceleration of technology innovation at S&P Global has been powered in large part by the acquisition of Kensho Technologies in 2018," said Ewout Steenbergen, Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global and President of Kensho Technologies. "This early decision and further investments in Artificial Intelligence have improved process efficiencies and enabled us to deliver valuable customer offerings such as S&P Global Marketplace and enhanced AI capabilities to S&P Capital IQ Pro, among many examples. It is an honor to be recognized by WatersTechnology as we strive to uphold S&P Global as an innovative and trusted brand that powers global markets."

The annual Waters Rankings celebrate and recognize the initiatives, innovation and achievements of the industry's leading technology and data providers over the past 12 months. The Waters Rankings are a true reflection of the industry's best-in-class vendors and service providers across 34 categories.

"This award is a testament to the unique advantage that Kensho has in building and deploying cutting-edge AI tools trained on S&P Global data and expertise," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief Executive Officer at Kensho Technologies. "Our exceptional talent, culture of experimentation and partnership with business leaders throughout S&P Global has enabled us to push boundaries, take big swings and constantly seek new and innovative approaches to solving the most complex Machine Learning problems faced by S&P Global and other enterprises today."

Kensho's suite of AI solutions transform messy, unstructured data, including audio and text, into high-value structured data that powers downstream business and financial decision making. These offerings are made available through S&P Capital IQ Pro and S&P Global Marketplace , both operated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Unlike traditional AI capabilities, Kensho's AI solutions are trained on top of S&P Global's vast amounts of domain-specific proprietary data and designed with client-to-S&P Global data linkage in mind. Proprietary data training enables Kensho's AI model to outperform generic AI models in business-specific use cases, while data linkage enables deeper, richer and more integrated decision-making insights.

Mr. Dayalji added, "The era of Generative AI only strengthens our dedication to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses to thrive. Together, Kensho and S&P Global are shaping a world where AI unlocks new possibilities and reshapes industries."

Looking ahead, Kensho is actively researching, testing and designing Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI (GAI) use cases in conjunction with the broader S&P Global organization. In the near future, Kensho expects to deploy LLMs and GAI capabilities on S&P Capital IQ Pro and the S&P Global Marketplace, and also develop software and data assets that enhance the performance of LLM/GAI-powered business and finance-specific solutions. Kensho was acquired by S&P Global in 2018 and has leveraged its advanced technologies to launch several products such as NERD, Scribe and Link.

