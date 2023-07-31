BFFs award-winning author Corky Parker and Discovery Channel's Charlotte Kilcher team up for Alaskan book tour

HOMER, Alaska, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Channel's Charlotte Kilcher (Alaska: The Last Frontier) will be joining her childhood friend Corky Parker for an upcoming event as Parker returns to Alaska for a book tour of her memoir La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island .

Top left: Parker’s memoir, LA FINCA, available now. Top right: Parker at KSKA, the Alaskan radio station she helped found. Bottom: Parker (left) and Kilcher (right). (PRNewswire)

Before moving to Washington state and spending her time between Seattle and the inn she owned on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, Parker spent the 70s in Alaska where she helped to start up the radio station KSKA and the Alaska Bluegrass Festival; worked at her brother's iconic del Mundo cafe; waited tables for future governor Tony Knowles at the Downtown Deli; and spent time as a paralegal for Brian Shortell at the Alaska Public Defender Agency. Somewhere around all that she also starred in Tom Sadowski and Jimmie Froehlich's cult Alaskan postcard collection and film "Trailer Court," and served a short stint as executive director to the Alaska Wilderness Guides Association.

La Finca , winner of this year's Nancy Pearl Award for memoir, is a self-illustrated chronicle of the twenty-plus years Parker ran La Finca Caribe, an off-beat eco-lodge in Vieques, Puerto Rico, beloved by visitors worldwide, including legendary chef Alice Waters. The book covers the challenges and rewards of tropical innkeeping and hurricanes to divorce and bankruptcy. It's about how much we can learn from a place, a culture; learning how to listen to our own spirit.

Parker will be doing her tour through Alaska August 2–10, and her appearances will include an interview with KSKA about the station's upcoming anniversary as well as events with the Homer Public Library, the Georgia Blue Gallery in Anchorage, and the Writer's Block Bookstore and Café in Anchorage. Kilcher will join Parker for the Homer Library event to be in conversation with her about their experiences and memories in Alaska.

Fans are encouraged to join the Aug. 8 Homer Library event with Parker and Kilcher via Zoom. More information here: https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library/author-talk-corky-parker-la-finca-love-loss-and-laundry-tiny-puerto-rican-island.

Contact: Jessie Glenn

Jess@mindbuckmedia.com

Mindbuckmedia.com

503-998-8770

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corky Parker