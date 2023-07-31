Avalara Appoints Meg Higgins as Senior Vice President of Global Partners

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of channel leader Meg Higgins as SVP of Global Partners.

In her new expanded role, Higgins will be responsible for growing Avalara's channel and technology partner business to deliver a best-in-class experience. Higgins has been at Avalara for four years and most recently served as VP and GM of Global Partner Business Development and Strategy at Avalara and oversaw the acquisition of new partners and commercial negotiations. Prior to that she was the company's VP and GM of Ecommerce and Global Marketplaces and expanded Avalara's presence in the space by establishing partnerships with the world's leading ecommerce and marketplace platforms.

With more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Higgins has successfully led and scaled business development and channel programs for companies in the ecommerce and shipping industries. Her experience includes more than a decade of leadership roles at Pitney Bowes, where she co-founded the company's global ecommerce business unit and served as SVP of client and partner management for North America.

"Meg is critical to growing and scaling Avalara's worldwide partner program and has an outstanding track record at our company," said Kimberly Deobald, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara. "Her deep understanding of our business model and the channel will strengthen how we work with our existing partners, engage with new partners, and deliver industry-leading tax compliance automation to our mutual customers."

The appointment of Higgins follows the April 2023 announcement of Sean Flynn as the company's SVP of Global Sales, who leads the company's go-to-market sales teams.

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

