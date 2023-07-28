The Futurum Group Announces Nati Katz as VP, Strategic Communications

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm announced Nati Katz will become its first VP, Strategic Communications. Katz will join The Futurum Group effective immediately and will lead the company's external communications, executive visibility program and special initiatives across its 12 practice areas. He reports to CEO Daniel Newman.

Nati Katz - VP, Strategic Communications (PRNewswire)

Katz joins the company from Honeywell, where he served as Senior Director of External Communications, a role that applied his specialty in transformation narratives, executive visibility and analyst relations. Previously, Katz served as SVP in the technology practice at WPP's Burson Marsteller. He holds dual Master's Degrees from Syracuse University, in Public Relations and International Affairs.

The Futurum Group has become the largest independent tech analyst, media and research company following several announced acquisitions and organic growth driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of 260 global companies. It now covers twelve distinct technological areas including AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX, among others.

Its media platform spans across multiple OTT and VOD channels that have surpassed 9 million views and over 421 million digital and social media impressions. The Futurum Group's CEO is co-creator of flagship B2B VOD brand The Six Five, a unique tech and leadership production, known for its annual 5-day summit.

Newman said, "Nati is a hands-on media strategist with a distinctive talent and skillset and a track record for unconventional and creative results. He's an awarded public relations practitioner, and matched with our vision and trajectory, we intend to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and world-class access to industry-best intelligence for our stakeholders among tech leadership, the media and the investor community."

