Washington, D.C. Celebrated as an Eclectic Culinary Destination

Mangia DC Food Tours Recognized as a Top 10 Best Food Tour in the Nation by USA Today

WASHINGTON , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mangia DC Food Tours, a leading culinary experience provider in the District of Columbia, proudly announces its recognition as one of the Top 10 Best Food Tours in the nation by USA Today. This esteemed honor not only celebrates the exceptional experiences offered by Mangia DC Food Tours but, more importantly, highlights Washington, D.C. as an epicenter of culinary gems and a diverse, culinary destination. Being included among the nation's top food tours signifies Washington, D.C.'s vibrant culinary scene and the city's status as a top culinary destination. It is a testament to the city's culinary prowess and the countless talented chefs, diverse eateries, and cultural flavors that make up the fabric of our nation's capital.

Left - Salah Czapary, Director of Nightlife and Culture of Mayor Bowser's Office. Middle - David Saxe CEO - Chief Eating Officer of Mangia DC Food Tours. Right - Jackie Reyes-Yanes Director of Community Affairs of Mayor Bowser's Office (PRNewswire)

"Our team is humbled and honored to be recognized as one of the Top 10 Best Food Tours in the nation by USA Today," said David Saxe, CEO, and Chief Eating Officer of Mangia DC. "We take great pride in our role of showcasing the hidden culinary gems and curating immersive food experiences for locals, private groups, and travelers. It is a privilege to support our team of passionate locals who have played an instrumental role in putting D.C. on the map as a culinary destination worth celebrating!"

Mangia DC Food Tours also recognizes the immense support and dedication of Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team in fostering a vibrant and diverse culinary landscape in Washington, D.C. The Mayor's commitment to promoting local businesses and celebrating the city's cultural heritage has been instrumental in creating an environment where culinary entrepreneurs thrive, and culinary traditions are honored. Salah Czapary, the Director of Mayor Bowser's Office of Nightlife and Culture, said, "We are incredibly proud of Mangia DC Food Tours. This award only confirms what we already know, that D.C. is not only our Nation's Capital but also a culinary capital. I look forward to seeing how Mangia DC Food Tours continues to expose residents and visitors alike to the diverse array of culinary options and traditions DC has to offer."

Mangia DC Food Tours proudly brings home a win for Washington, D.C., putting our nation's capital on the map as a renowned culinary destination.

ABOUT MANGIA DC FOOD TOURS

Mangia (pronounced "mahn-jah," which means "TO EAT!" in Italian) DC Food Tours is a premier culinary experience provider in Washington, D.C., dedicated to celebrating the city's vibrant culinary scene and diverse flavors. Through immersive guided food tours, cooking classes, and workshops, both in person and remotely, Mangia DC Food Tours creates immersive experiences that bring people together to foster meaningful connections. Clients include locals, travelers, corporations, and government entities. Mangia DC Food Tours showcases local eateries, hidden gems, and cultural traditions, inviting locals and visitors to indulge in the rich culinary scene that defines our nation's capital.

For more information, please visit MangiaDC.com or email info@mangiadc.com.

