AI Medical Service Inc. Signs Joint Research Agreement with Stanford Medicine

- AIM Is First Japanese Company to Establish Joint Research Agreement in Field of Endoscopic AI -

TOKYO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Medical Service Inc. (hereinafter AIM), a medical start-up specializing in the development of diagnostic endoscopic AI, has signed a joint research agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine (hereinafter Stanford Medicine), one of the world's top medical research institutes, and will begin research activities in August 2023. AIM is the first Japanese company to sign a joint research agreement with Stanford Medicine in the field of endoscopic AI.

Content and Objective of Joint Research

AIM is now working toward receiving regulatory approval in Japan for its endoscopic AI product designed to identify early-stage gastric cancer. Its collaboration with Stanford Medicine will facilitate joint research designed to verify the applicability of Japanese endoscopic AI in the United States.

Gastric cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death worldwide, and approximately 26,000 cases of gastric cancer are newly diagnosed in the United States each year.

Stanford Medicine is located in the center of America's West Coast, a diverse region where 58% of the population belongs to various minority groups. Gastric cancer is noteworthy for its high prevalence among Asian communities. Stanford Medicine established CARE (Stanford Center for Asian Health Research and Education) in 2018 with the mission to improve health outcomes among members of the Asian community through increased knowledge and education.

Comment from Dr. Joo Ha Hwang, Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology & Hepatology) and, by courtesy, of Surgery

Photo1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107153/202307247386/_prw_PI1fl_d5AIhRHb.jpg

"We are excited to collaborate with AI Medical Service Inc. in evaluating their AI platform for detecting early gastric cancer. This is an important issue in the United States because the incidence of early gastric cancer is relatively high in several immigrant populations, especially East Asians; however, the detection of early gastric cancer remains low because lesions are often subtle and difficult to identify. We look forward to evaluating this technology in clinical studies at Stanford Medicine where we have a diverse population of ethnicities who are considered to be at higher risk for gastric cancer."

About AI Medical Service Inc.

AI Medical Service (AIM) is a Tokyo-based med-tech company established with the mission to "Save Lives All Over the World." Japan leads the world in endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, providing firms and researchers with access to large amounts of high-quality data. AIM is the leading player in the field of endoscopic AI, engaging in joint research with more than 100 medical institutions. By bringing endoscopic AI to the real-world clinical setting as soon as possible, AIM aims to reduce the number of missed cancer diagnoses and save lives around the world.

For more company information, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202307247386-O2-9IDB3I69.pdf

About CEO of AI Medical Service Inc., Dr. Tomohiro TADA, M.D., Ph.D.

Photo2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107153/202307247386/_prw_PI2fl_Dg6FLFei.jpg

Dr. Tomohiro TADA is the CEO of AI Medical Service Inc., the chairperson of Tada Tomohiro The Institute of Gastroenterology & Proctology as well as Visiting Lecturer, Department of Surgical Oncology, Graduate School of Medicine, the University of Tokyo Hospital. Dr. TADA received his M.D. in 1996 and Ph.D. in 2005 from the University of Tokyo. He trained in colorectal surgery at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

For related press release, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202307247386-O1-6CC385B4.pdf

View original content:

SOURCE AI Medical Service Inc.