40 Outstanding Lawyers Under 40 Recognized By Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the honorees for the third annual edition of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," the special report that recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding young lawyers nationwide. The full list of honorees, along with a Q&A with each honoree and a deep dive into this year's class by the numbers, including a look into their lives beyond practicing the law, is available at https://aboutblaw.com/9Bx.

They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40 celebrates exceptional young lawyers, each honoree demonstrates excellence in law.

Law firms and companies across the country had the chance to nominate up and coming top attorneys for Bloomberg Law's annual report. Nominees were evaluated on a range of criteria including records of success for their clients, leadership skills, and pro bono service.

The honorees recognized by Bloomberg Law represent a wide range of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, banking & finance, bankruptcy, emerging technology transactions, environmental law, government contracts, health care and life sciences, intellectual property, international arbitration, labor & employment, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, products liability, public finance, securities, tax, white collar, investigations and crisis leadership.

"They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40 has become a Bloomberg Law tradition celebrating exceptional young lawyers across the nation, each demonstrating excellence in their practice areas, and highlighting the future of the legal profession," said Lisa Helem, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This year's roster—diverse in their practice areas, leadership roles and life experiences—features young legal leaders who have successfully led high-stakes trials, facilitated industry-leading M&A deals, and offered critical advice to government officials."

