Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry on Latest Forbes' "Top Financial Security Professionals" and Best-in-State Lists

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that an industry-leading 489 of its advisors earned a spot on Forbes' annual lists of top financial security professionals – the company's strongest showing on this prestigious ranking since it debuted in 2021. Twenty-nine of the 489 advisors also appeared among the publication's 2023 "Top 100 Financial Security Professionals," taking more than a quarter of the list.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)

These Forbes lists recognize top-performing financial advisors – at both the national level and by state – who provide holistic financial planning, focusing on risk mitigation, wealth management and a personal planning experience. Honorees are selected using a broad set of criteria that includes production and premiums, assets under management, client retention rates and exhibition of best practices.

"Northwestern Mutual is the undeniable industry leader in financial security, and our presence in this year's rankings proves it," said Tim Gerend, the company's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes / SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "Our approach to financial planning is resonating in the marketplace, and this accolade sends a loud and clear message about the expertise of our advisors who are committed to helping clients build financial security."

Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Top 100 Financial Security Professionals & Best in State List-Makers include:

John Adams

Karen Dry

Ross Levine

Michael Ryan

Phil Adra

Brian Duggan

Ben Levy

Kanan Sachdeva

Bilal Afolabi

Brian Dwyer

Jason Lewis

Justin Saka 

Jonathan Aires

Doug Eastman

Jeffrey Lewis

Richard Saka – Top 100

Jason Akers

Brian Eder

Pete Liao

Mike Salierno

John Alcantara

Ryan Edlefsen

Darling Lie-Nielsen

Sara Samuels

Delynn Alexander

Marc Eisenshtat

Qunnie Lin

Cristian Sanchez

Jessica Aliotti

Nate Elias

Mike Lindberg

Theodore Sangalis

Ross Alisiani

Toby Eng

Brady Lindemann

Ryan Saunders

Matthew Allen

Jim Erb

Stacey Loginow

Mark Savino

Hugo Alves

Mike Erpelding

Stephen Lowe

Marissa Savino Williams

Joseph Anderson

Chad Esslinger

Kevin Luchetta

Chris Scearbo

Chuck Andrews

Mark Evans

Paul Ludacka - Top 100

Dan Schiffman

Paul Armstrong

Theodore Everson

Mark Lupton

Zach Schmidt

Don Armstrong

Steve Faber

Matthew Lytell

Jessica Schock

Sam Arthur

Thomas Farmer

Jeremiah Mackey

Al Schor


Richard Asel

Benjamin Feldman - Top 100

Sy Maleki - Top 100

Stephen Schwartz

Scott Ashline

Craig Fiedler

Jeff Manderfeld

Russ Schwartzbeck

Bryan Austin

Barry Fies

Edward Mandrin

Mike Sedjo

Glen Babcock

David Finnemore

Drew Manier

Joel Seleskie

Greg Baekey

Jacqueline Fish

David Mann

Scott Sernett

Alan Balayants

Jim Fitzgerald

Natalia Margolis

Brent Seward

G. Andres Baltazar

Scott Fligel

Todd Marschall

Sagar Shah

Jason Bang

Herb Foedisch

Scott Marschall

Ted Shanahan

Bryson Bard

Brian Ford

Christopher Marshall

Stephen Shanley

Timothy Barnhart

Carly Frieling

Reid Matsushima

Chad Shaw

Michael Bartenhagen

Christopher Fugman

David Maury - Top 100

Brent Shaw

Rebecca Bast

Scott Gajda

Brian Mayeu

Gary Shickora

Bradley Baune - Top 100

Thomas Gallina

George Mc Guire

Randolph Shingler

Greg Baune

Ben Gantt

Thomas McBreen

Eugene Shkolnikov

Adam Baur

Chris Garner

Todd McClure

David Shuley

Bryan Beauchamp

Craig Garrison

Matthew McCormick

Nick Shultz

Denise Beaulier

Casey George

Brendan McDermott

Alec Shunk

Steve Bedford

Todd Gindy

Ed McGill - Top 100

Brent Shunk

Steve Beiser

Grant Goeglein

Mike McGinley

David Siegel

Michael Belvin

Howard Goldman III - Top 100

Eric McGough

Bryce Simon

Douglas Benson

Erik Gomez

West McGowan

Monica Sinha

Jesse Bergland

Daniel Gould

Mike McVicker

Derek Skovbroten

David Bernard

Chip Graddy

James Meanix

Mike Slabic

Barbara Bernstein

Matthew Greene - Top 100

Joey Meehan

Henry Sladek

Alex Bierce

Chad Greer

Kyle Menke

Timothy Smith

Brett Bissell

Matthew Greiner

Michael Mennella

Joseph Smith

John Black

Adam Griffin

Harry J. Mentonis

Michael Smith

Brian Blair

Robert Grimm

David Mesa

Bradford Smith

Keenan Blanchford

Cory Grossman

David Miller

Chad Smith

Art Blick

John Groth

Tom Miller

Evan Smith

Mark Boddy

David Gruen

Jeff Miller

Casey Smoot

Brian Boder

Brandon Guntor

William Milne

David Snyder

Justin Boeving

Sandeep Gupta

David Milonas

Andrew Spaanem

Kurt Bogseth

Ed Gurka III

Sebastian Minaudo

Jerod Spaeth

Robert Bolt

Mark Guskey

Tom Mitchell - Top 100

Kevin Spahn - Top 100

John Bongiovanni

Randall Hall

Austin Mitchell

Scott Sparks - Top 100

Chantel Bonneau Stewart

Connor Hall

Steven Miura

Keith Spengel

Kevin Bontrager

Andy Hammond

Keith Moeller

Paul Stadfeld

Victor Borowsky

Mark Hardy

Michael Mohr

Brian Stanley

Steve Braun - Top 100

Daniel Harezlak

Sawyere Monson

Kevin Stein

Leif Briel

Joshua Harmon

Joshua Montanez

John Sterner - Top 100

David Brown

Benjamin Harvey

William Moore, III

Geoff Stevens

Derek Brown

Jay Hatten

Jeremy Moritz

Brad Stewart

Fredrick Bruni

Justin Hattenhauer

Tom Morris

James Stinson

Thomas Buettner

Rob Hayworth

Peter Mortka

Thomas Swartout

Jeff Buffum

Tim Hender

Edward Moyzes

Scott Sweet

Jay Burgman

Matt Henry

James Munder

Lindsey Swenson

Dave Burnett

Dave Herring

Kenneth Murphy

Levi Swenson

Zach Burton

Spencer Hershey Jr.

Derrick Murray

Todd Tauzin

Michael Bush

Tyler Hjelseth

Tony Myers

Raul Tavdy

Joshua Buttrey

Tyler Holden

Hans Myklebust

Gary Taylor - Top 100

Josh Byrd

Blake Hornsby

Daniel Neary

Gregory Telge

Jeff Byrn

James Houghton

Andrew Nelson

Matthew Thibodeau

Maxwell Cahn

Loren Hsiao

William Newman

Wendy Thompson

Michael Calamaras

Rick Hu - Top 100

Dan O'Brien

E. Peter Tiboris

Michael Calamaro

Mark Hubbard

Matthew Occhipinti

Peter Tillinghast - Top 100

Andre Campbell

Ryan Hungershafer

Josh Oertli

Jeffrey Todd

Brett Canna

John Iezzi

Jason Olenski

John Todd III

Lou Cannataro

Anthony Incerto Jr

Kevin Olson

Kenneth Tooke II

Matt Carothers

Charles Irvin

Jacob Overman

Darren Trautmann

Cole Caruthers

Mike Jacob - Top 100

Dan Owen

Todd Trexler

Jorge Casariego

John Jacobs

Nicolas Pakler

Felix Tuccillo III

Henry Cerruti

Josh Jenkins

Kevin Palmiter

Abigail Tuttle

Chase Chaldekas

Dan Jenkins

Josh Parish

David Tyler

Justin Charise

Gilbert Joehl

John Parisi

Scott Underwood

Michael Chartos

Robert Johnson

Geoffrey Passehl

John Van Grinsven

David Clausen

Todd Johnson

Wesley Patterson

Tracy VanDyke

Justin Cleveland

Kevin Johnson

Scott Penning

Sherrie VanKoevering

Joshua Cohen

Christopher Johnston

Jim Pettorelli

Ben Voigt

DeAndre Coke

Mike Jones - Top 100

Mitch Peyton

Craig Volk

Mike Collins

Nicholas Junta

Shawn Phelps - Top 100

Travis Vongsawad

Chris Collins

Ryan Kahn

Daniel Pifer II

Chris Wade

Frank Conner III

Rick Kalb

Joseph Pitterle

Keith Wagner - Top 100

Martin Connolly

Geoffrey Kasse

Andy Platt

Joshua Waite

Michael Corcetti

David Katz

Michael Polan

Adam Waitzman

Jay Courtney

Larwin Kauffman

Dana Potts

Al Waldrop

Robert Cox

Kevin Kerber

Michael Preston

Greg Wallace

Corey Cresenzi

Armen Khadiwala

Julie Prince

Ryan Walterhoefer

Jon Cross

Hollee Kier

Baji Puram

David Walther

Blake Crousore

Chris Kilgore

Walter Putnam

Jack Wambach

Chris Cruz

Robert Kilroy

Timothy Radden

Matthew Ward

Jimmy Cusimano

Rob King III

Raghunathan Rajagopalan

Andrew Watkins

Matt Cutter

Justin Kirby

Michael Raposa

Andrew Watters

Rob Dalaskey

Dave Klein

Jeff Rapp

Mike Waxberg

Michael D'Aquila - Top 100

Alex Klein

Jake Raska

Sean Westover

David Darlington

John Klich

Andrew Rasmussen

Kyle Wick

Jerry David

David Kreiter

Kevin Regan

Tek Wiegert

Dan Day

Mark Krowiak

Ross Reitsma

Alex Wieme

Lesley Day

Matthew Krueger

Chad Reynolds

Melinda Wilke

Curt DeLeske

Josh Krutoy

John Reynolds

Thom Wilkinson Jr

Seth Delfiner

Mark Kull

Adam Riegel - Top 100

Johnathan Williams

Jay D'Entremont

Repp Lambert II

Kevin Rigenhagen

Josh Willour

Tim Derouin

Nick Langefels

Matt Riggs

Thomas R. Wilmink

Peter Derrenbacker

Sam Laorenza

Matt Robb

Max Wilson

Scott DeSantis

Jim LaPinska

Keith Rollins

Mark Wise - Top 100

Derek DeSanto

Eric Larson

Maria Roloff

Rich Woo


Dave Dettmann

Bruce Laughlin

Marc Rosenberg

Gregory Woods

Frank Di Meglio

Langston Laury  Jr.

Alex Rosenblatt

Kyle Wurtzel

Colby Dickson

Tyler Layne

Aubrey Rosser

William Yancey

John Dill

Edward Lee

David Rossett

Kevin Yeargers

James DiNardo

Randy Lehman

Bob Roth

Jarrett Yehlen

Tyrone Dinneen

Jonathan Lehman

Alex Roth

Dae Yoon


Ian Donaldson

Laurie Leja

Ralph Rotman - Top 100

Jim Zara – Top 100

Kevin Dooley

Tom Lenci Jr. - Top 100

Cassie Rotman

Royce Zimmerman - Top 100

Josh Dorfman

Mark Leong

Rob Roy

Daniel Zoll - Top 100

Mark Downs

Josh Lerner

Kurt Rupprecht

Gregory Zub

Nick Drouin





Earlier this year, Northwestern Mutual advisors exceeded their historical showing on Forbes' "Top Women Wealth Advisors," Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" and Forbes' "Top Wealth Advisors Best-in-State." Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services. Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.   Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list (July 2023).  Research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research.  Based upon data as of 12/31/2022. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s).  Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

Advisors who utilize a different firm name do so as a marketing name for doing business as a representative of Northwestern Mutual.  Marketing names are not registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, insurance agencies or federal savings banks. Advisors are insurance agents of NM. Investment advisory services provided as Advisors of NMWMC. Investment brokerages services provided as Registered Representatives of NMIS.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-leads-industry-on-latest-forbes-top-financial-security-professionals-and-best-in-state-lists-301886788.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.