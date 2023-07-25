ZE Government Solutions Announces Air Force SBIR Phase I Contract to Deploy AI-Based Anomaly Detection on Edge Devices

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of AI-based gun detection leader ZeroEyes, today announced that it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase I contract focused on edge deployment of artificial intelligence to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

For this solution, ZEGS' AI-based object detection video analytics will be added to edge devices such as LTE-enabled body cameras. This will enhance the safety of defenders during traffic stops or other engagements on or around installations worldwide, proactively providing real-time situational awareness in tense situations.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now in July 2023, ZEGS will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Throughout my military career, I had to enter countless dangerous situations with minimal information about my surroundings," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, parent company of ZEGS. "By deploying our AI-based object detection on edge devices, we will be able to provide situational awareness and an added layer of security to the brave men and women dedicated to protecting our country."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About ZE Government Solutions

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, an industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS focuses on developing and delivering unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security purposes. The company's software layers over existing digital cameras to help secure military installations at home and abroad while freeing manpower to perform other mission critical tasks. ZEGS is equipped to develop a wide range of solutions, including unmanned aerial drones and robotic dogs furnished with AI gun detection, portable digital video security systems, and advanced imagers that can detect threats in environments where traditional intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) actions are impossible. The company employs a robust federal government affairs effort, and is dedicated to providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence, reducing response times, and delivering clarity among chaos for the U.S. government and its military service members. Learn more about ZE Government Solutions at ZeroEyes.com.

About AFRL

Sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/ .

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/ .

