Limited-edition Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger Models Coming to US and Canada

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Mopar continues its long-standing, factory-vehicle customization program with the introduction of the Mopar ‘23 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger special-edition models. Superior craftsmanship from the Mopar Custom Shop adds exclusive exterior and interior details to 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody models. (PRNewswire)

For the first time, Mopar is producing two matching performance vehicles for the annual factory-vehicle customization program

Superior craftsmanship from the Mopar Custom Shop adds exclusive exterior and interior details to 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody models

Limited production of 440 units – 220 of each model

Allocation to include 200 units of each model for the United States and 20 of each for Canada

Mopar '23 owner kit includes a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team

U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '23 Special Edition Package is $3,995

Production starts in September with deliveries expected to begin in October

Interested customers should contact their local Dodge dealership for more information

Mopar continues its long-standing, factory-vehicle customization program with the introduction of the Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger special-edition models.

Based on the Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Widebody vehicles and featuring unique, performance-oriented looks inside and out, the Mopar '23 Challenger and Charger builds will be limited to 220 units each, 200 units for the U.S. and 20 units for Canada.

"Our iconic two-door and four-door muscle cars from Dodge are perfect vehicles to continue our annual tradition of offering exclusive, performance-oriented, low-volume packages of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop," said Mike Koval, head of Mopar North America. "With striking matte black and Mopar Blue accents, both Mopar '23 models will turn heads and be sought after by performance enthusiasts and collectors alike."

Exterior features

Both Mopar '23 models are available only in Pitch Black Clear Coat with unique matte-black graphics and Mopar Blue tracer stripes along the hood, roof and decklid. More custom touches include a bespoke Mopar Blue grille badge, Mopar Blue brake calipers behind forged carbon-black wheels and Mopar valve stem caps. An exclusive all-new carbon-fiber decklid spoiler is being used for the first time and is available only on Mopar '23 models.

Standard Widebody Package content for both Mopar '23 models includes:

20-by-11-inch forged-aluminum wheels with exclusive Carbon Black finish

Body-color fender flares add 3.5 inches of width over Pirelli P Zero 305/35ZR20 summer performance tires

SRT-tuned Widebody competition suspension with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping

Interior features

Serialized Mopar instrument-panel badge

Alpine Audio Group

Carbon Suede Interior Package includes real carbon fiber interior accents and suede headliner

Plus Package content includes:

Mopar Interior Appearance Group adds bright door sills, premium floor and trunk mats with Mopar logos.

Performance

Power comes from the 392 HEMI® V-8 with best-in-class 485 naturally aspirated horsepower. Standard transmission on the Mopar '23 Challenger is the venerable Tremec 6-speed manual. The proven TorqueFlite 8-speed automatic transmission is available on the Mopar '23 Challenger and standard on the Mopar '23 Charger.

Both Mopar '23 models feature Widebody competition suspension with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping that is specially tuned by SRT engineers for maximum grip and speed out of corners.

Brembo six-piston front brake calipers (four-piston rear) painted in exclusive Mopar Blue provide superior stopping power.

Mopar owner's kit

Each buyer will receive a Mopar '23 owner kit that features a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the vehicle by the Mopar design team.

Limited production

Production is limited to 220 units of each model – 200 vehicles for the U.S. market and 20 vehicles for Canada. The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '23 Special Edition Package is $3,995.

Production starts in September with deliveries expected to begin in October. Interested customers should contact their local Dodge dealership for more information.

Mopar customization history

The Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Charger join an exclusive club as the latest limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory.

In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-volume, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed: the Mopar '11 Dodge Charger, Mopar '12 Chrysler 300, Mopar '13 Dodge Dart, Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T, Mopar '16 Ram Rebel, Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '18 Dodge Durango, Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '21 Ram 1500 and Mopar '22 Durango.

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

