Evantic, a Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners, Acquires Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, LLC

HOUSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evantic, a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners, in continuing its strategy as an advanced materials and design engineered components platform, has acquired Plastic Distributors and Fabricators, LLC ("PDF"). PDF is a manufacturer and fabricator of high-precision, difficult to machine plastic components. PDF excels at prototyping and manufacturing dimensionally complex parts with tight tolerances in demanding operating environments for covers, frames, housings, caps, filters, separators, gaskets, rings, wheels and other structural components in the life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace, defense and clean energy markets. PDF joins Evantic's existing portfolio of innovative providers of high-performance engineered solutions, Altamira Material Solutions, Precision Fluorocarbon and Vertec Polymers.

The addition of PDF to the Evantic family enhances the collective offering to both new and existing customers through:

Deeper expertise and presence in strategic growth markets of semiconductor, life science, aerospace & defense and industrial

Enhanced capacity and capabilities with a versatile portfolio of 5-axis CNC machining centers, twin table routers, mill-turn machines, Robodrills, thermoforming, 3D printing and vapor polishing

Rapid prototyping utilizing state-of-the-art sophisticated computer simulation tools to ensure accurate and cost-effective manufacturing

Expanded geographical presence in three of the largest high-tech areas in the U.S.

Unique engineering and machining expertise with tight tolerances of +/- 0.0005"

Robust portfolio of engineered machined components and material shapes

In-depth design, materials selection and engineering expertise

Quality, speed and agility to deliver end-to-end custom solutions and enhanced product performance

"Together, Altamira, PFI, Vertec and now PDF, further solidify Evantic as a unique organization with the scale, capability and expertise to offer exceptional polymer solutions to high value, mission critical applications from prototype to serial production," noted Sarita Gavhane, Principal, Edgewater Capital Partners.

"Our strong prototyping, fabrication, advanced machining capabilities and additional capacity will complement Evantic's existing portfolio of competencies," stated Mark Abare, President of Plastic Distributors and Fabricators. "We look forward to being a part of the Evantic brand to better serve PDF's long-tenured customer base and delivering our manufacturing prowess and processes to best serve Evantic's customers."

Tamara Horne, CEO of Evantic, noted that "As a result of PDF joining the Evantic family, the combined businesses will extend our geographical footprint, strengthen and diversify our existing customer bases through cross-selling of advanced materials and manufacturing capabilities. The portfolio of advanced materials, products, fabrication and machining know-how that we can offer to our customers is significantly enhanced as a unified team to provide innovative solutions to meet the most challenging application requirements."

About Evantic

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Evantic is an advanced material science and high-performance, design engineered components manufacturer to the semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and industrial sectors. Staffed with experienced engineers, PhD experts, and a state-of-the-art testing lab that mirrors our customers capabilities, we are equipped to help customers improve life in even the most challenging application conditions. We excel in scalable, consistent, repeatable, zero-defect quality production of tight tolerance precision machined components, advanced polymer materials and shapes, fluoropolymer etching, film and tape, custom diaphragms and bellows, and injection molded engineered components. For more information on Evantic, visit www.evantic.com.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience and expertise in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com .

