Crowe LLP and FloQast Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Best-in-Class Accounting Workflow Automation

Collaboration empowers accounting teams with technology-driven transformation, improved communication and enhanced efficiency

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a leading public accounting, consulting and technology firm, and FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, have announced a strategic alliance to offer an innovative accounting workflow automation solution, aimed at improving the performance and synergy of accounting teams. The alliance will leverage Crowe's extensive expertise and national presence to offer the seamless implementation and integration of FloQast's innovative software to clients across multiple industries.

Crowe LLP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crowe Horwath LLP) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Crowe has a proven track record and wide industry experience in delivering transformative solutions to organizations seeking to optimize their financial processes. With deep-industry experience in leading ERP systems, Crowe is well-positioned to introduce FloQast's accounting workflow automation to its national client base.

"We are excited to team with Crowe, a trusted industry leader known for its exceptional consulting services," said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This strategic alliance will enable us to extend the reach of FloQast's innovative software, empowering more organizations to streamline their accounting workflows and enhance productivity. We are confident that Crowe's extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will provide immense value to our mutual clients."

"The alliance with FloQast underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and future ready solutions to our clients," said Simon Little, partner in the Crowe accounting advisory practice. "By incorporating the FloQast accounting workflow automation software into our service offerings, we are providing our clients in key sectors such as private equity, banking, healthcare and manufacturing with enhanced accounting, advisory and financial management services. This enables us to provide a more comprehensive suite of solutions that optimize our clients' financial operations, establish stability, reduce costs and improve decision-making capabilities."

For more information, please visit www.crowe.com/services/advisory/accounting-advisory

About FloQast

FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, delivers an Accounting Operations Platform that enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,300 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About Crowe LLP

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

CroweLLP and FloQast Strategic Alliance (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crowe LLP