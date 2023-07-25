ASRC Federal Awarded National Institutes of Health Contract to Study Possible Environmental Impacts on Public Health

RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal Data Solutions was awarded the Research Data Management and Reporting (RDMR) Support Services contract with the NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) Division of Translational Toxicology (DTT). With this five-year $90M award, the company will continue to generate, interpret and share environmental health research data to further understand how factors in the environment can impact public health.

Specifically, the team will develop automated data management pipelines for rapid data collection, curation and reporting. This work helps DTT share translatable, predictive and timely data with NIEHS scientists, government agencies and the public.

"Powering the important research conducted at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is a privilege and great responsibility," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our scientists and IT experts are honored to provide resources that support one of the world's leading medical research centers."

ASRC Federal delivers professional and IT modernization services including systems integration, software development, network engineering, cybersecurity, data management and research expertise to support federal agencies that are advancing U.S. citizen healthcare. Its analysts, IT professionals and healthcare experts provide transformative services to the Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Veterans Administration.

The RDMR contract award complements two other recent wins in the company's health portfolio. Through 2028, ASRC Federal will perform data management and data abstraction services to the NIH through the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Clinical Data Management contract (Contract #75N91023C00004) which allows cancer researchers to rapidly test new approaches to cancer prevention and treatment -- supporting more than 350 early-phase clinical studies. In addition, the team will also continue to work on the NCI Centralized Support contract (Contract #75N91023C00003), which supports clinical monitoring/audits for more than 100 clinical studies to ensure the research teams are compliant with approved protocols.

For more information on ASRC Federal's healthcare offerings, visit https://www.asrcfederal.com/markets/health.

