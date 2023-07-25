AMAZFIT PARTNERS WITH OUTDOOR APP KOMOOT FOR OPTIMAL NAVIGATION AND ROUTE PLANNING

Amazfit smartwatch users can now connect and share routes with their komoot account via the Zepp App.

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, now offers seamless routing and navigation connectivity with the popular outdoor activities app komoot. With smartwatches that offer industry-leading GPS accuracy and ultra-long battery life, the partnership between Amazfit and komoot provides an excellent solution for hikers and cyclists who adventure with passion and intelligence.

Partners in Adventure

Amazfit's series of outdoor and performance smartwatches caters to a diverse global community of fitness enthusiasts. For example, the brand's rugged Amazfit T-Rex Ultra has proven popular among adventurers due to its resistance to extreme environments, battery life of up to 20 days, and support for six satellite positioning systems. Users of this GPS smartwatch, along with the recently-launched Amazfit Cheetah series of running watches and the brand's flagship Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 series, are able to download route files from the Zepp App for easy navigation directly from the display.

The partnership between Amazfit and komoot will allow the more than 620 million runners worldwide to connect and plan adventures with fellow fitness enthusiasts who are interested in finding, planning, or sharing new routes with online communities, as well as connect with the over 30 million outdoor enthusiasts who already are using komoot to plan and share their adventures.

World Adventures Made Easy

Amazfit's proprietary operating system, the Zepp OS, already enables supporting smartwatches to connect to external apps such as adidas Running, Strava, Relive, Apple Health or Google Fit. Now, with the connection to komoot, users can also navigate worldwide routes for hiking tours or mountain bike adventures directly on their wrists - with komoot's app available in English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Japanese and Korean.

Users can plan their adventure on the komoot app and then easily load the route onto their Amazfit device and navigate it in real-time. Upon completion, the route data can be shared with the komoot community via the Zepp App - along with any photos of tour highlights that the user took along the way.

Ben Thompson, Director of Business Development, Komoot says: "Komoot is delighted to be partnering with Amazfit to offer users the ability to seamlessly sync routes users find and plan on komoot directly to their Amazfit smartwatch. Users will have an elevated navigation experience when hiking and biking, and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the outdoor experience for all."

Shared Passion for Sustainability

Amazfit recognizes the inherent importance of the natural world to outdoor enthusiasts. On World Ocean Day in June 2023, Amazfit launched the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition), which came with a reprocessed wristband and packaging made from 100% environmentally friendly materials. In addition, Zepp Health, Amazfit's parent company, partnered with the non-profit organization Coral Guardian and donated $10 USD from each sale of this special edition outdoor smartwatch in support of Coral Guardian's project to restore damaged coral reefs in Indonesia.

Equally committed, komoot is aimed at nature lovers who want to explore the beauty of forests and meadows in a respectful way. Komoot works with nature parks and conservation organizations to ensure the routes provided by the komoot app offer safe and eco-conscious paths to explore.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

HD images can be downloaded here (Amazfit T-Rex Ultra), here (Amazfit GTS 4), here (Amazfit Cheetah Round).

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com .

About komoot

Komoot is a thriving digital platform for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. It's driven by a simple goal: to help people explore more of the outdoors wherever and however they want.

Komoot's mobile apps and platform provide advanced route planning and navigation tools. At the same time, a content-rich feed of unique stories and adventures inspires its community of over 30 million users to explore and share their outdoor experiences and recommendations.

Founded in 2010 by six friends from Germany and the Austrian Alps, the team now numbers over 100 people, all working together to enable great outdoors adventures for its growing community.

Join komoot and discover everything you need to make the most out of your experiences outdoors with komoot Maps and komoot Premium.

For more information, visit komoot.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amazfit