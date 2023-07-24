United Youth of America, Inc. announces national apprenticeship programs and partners with Job Corps for enhanced student support

Latest expansion of CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech workforce development effort

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Youth of America, Inc. (UYOA), a national nonprofit organization, announced its official recognition by the U.S. Department of Labor as a National Apprenticeship Program, marking a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to providing exceptional vocational training and career development opportunities for young individuals nationwide.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. (PRNewswire)

UYOA is a member of the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech network, a national initiative funded by USDOL and lead led by the American Institutes for Research in partnership with CompTIA to create employment opportunities in the tech workforce for people from diverse backgrounds, while simultaneously helping employers fill current and long-term tech staffing needs.

In conjunction with this achievement, UYOA unveiled its strategic partnership with Job Corps, a renowned organization offering comprehensive education and career training programs for young people. This collaboration aims to bolster student support at MTC-operated Job Corps centers across the country, enabling UYOA and Job Corps to combine their strengths in recruiting, training, and placing students in meaningful employment.

Jeff Barton, senior vice president of education and training for Management & Training Corporation (MTC), expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We look forward to working with UYOA and combining our strengths to recruit, train, and place students in meaningful employment. This partnership supports MTC's goal of helping young people launch successful careers and achieve lifelong success, and we are immensely grateful for UYOA's willingness to join forces with us in this crucial endeavor to support America's youth."

The designation of UYOA as a National Apprenticeship Program signifies the organization's dedication to bridging the gap between education and industry, equipping aspiring individuals with the necessary skills and practical experience to thrive in today's competitive job market. Through specialized training and mentorship, UYOA aims to empower apprentices with industry-relevant expertise, paving their way towards successful careers and lifelong professional growth.

"By partnering with Job Corps, UYOA endeavors to provide students with an enhanced support system and a comprehensive range of resources. Together, UYOA and Job Corps strive to empower young individuals by offering guidance, opportunities for personal development, and a pathway to meaningful employment," said Annette Wilson, CEO, UYOA.

Through this collaborative effort, UYOA and Job Corps aim to foster the advancement of students, enabling them to contribute to the nation's workforce and realize their full potential.

"UYOA is proud to lead the way in apprenticeship programs, and this partnership with Job Corps exemplifies its commitment to empowering the youth of America and nurturing a skilled workforce," Wilson said.

The USDOL selected the American Institutes for Research (AIR), a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce, and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeships in tech occupations.

About United Youth of America

United Youth of America (UYOA), is a non-profit organization, that was established in 1997. UYOA's mission is to serve the needs of underprivileged youth ages sixteen and up. This goal is accomplished by teaching the principles of success and self-worth through UYOA's innovative programs. Our organization serves low-income families and children; we believe that the entire family must be served to help children. To learn more visit https://www.uyoa.org/.

About MTC

MTC operates 22 Job Corps centers, 23 correctional facilities, 13 prison and detention medical departments, three community release centers, seven detention centers, 19 treatment programs, two outpatient behavioral health programs, and one workforce development site worldwide—with a mission to help improve people's lives. MTC is headquartered in Centerville, Utah and employs more than 8,000 staff worldwide. To learn more visit https://www.mtctrains.com/.

About AIR

The American Institutes for Research® (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We do this work because when we look to the future, we see opportunities to close gaps that are rooted in injustice. At AIR, we know that equity begins with systems that work for everyone, so we lead with expertise, follow the evidence, and never stop drawing new connections to build a better, more equitable world. To learn more visit https://www.air.org/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630.678.8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech