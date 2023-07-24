GOLDEN STATE FOODS PROMOTES FOUR SENIOR EXECUTIVES IN STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP RESTRUCTURING

IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce four leadership promotions of senior executives based in GSF's Irvine, California corporate headquarters. As part of its strategic restructuring to support current and future business priorities, the company promoted Brian Dick to President and Chief Executive Officer; John Page to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer; Brad Tingey to Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Stephen Wetterau to Corporate Senior Vice President, Strategy, Technology and Innovation.

"These executive leadership changes will help Golden State Foods best support our customers and enable the continued growth of our company and our people, as we pursue strategic succession plans to optimize the deep expertise and proven capabilities of our senior leadership team," said Conrad Wetterau, Chairman of GSF's Board of Directors. "As four leaders who faithfully exemplify our company's Creed and Values, Brian, John, Brad, and Stephen each bring to their expanded roles the essential qualities and business acumen that will positively impact the acceleration of GSF's success and that of our customers in the future."

With 24 years of GSF experience, Brian Dick will continue to oversee all global operations and functions for the company, including food manufacturing, logistics, and administrative groups. He will also provide strategic leadership and vision for all worldwide activities to ensure the achievement of the organization's multi-year strategic plans and annual plans, including the attainment of all customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals.

Dick joined GSF in 1999 as the Business Development Manager for GSF Egypt and earned numerous promotions into positions of increasing responsibility in business development, food manufacturing operations, and corporate executive leadership roles, including his most recent position as President and Chief Operating Officer. Beyond his service at GSF, he currently serves on the U.S. Board of Governors for GS1, a non-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency using GS1 Standards. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dick earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and modern languages from Queen's University, Belfast, North Ireland.

A GSF associate for 19 years, John Page will continue to lead the company's Legal Department and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including the GSF Foundation, as well as assume new responsibilities for Risk Management; Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory (FSQR); Environmental Health and Safety (EHS); and Sustainability. In his prior role as Senior Corporate Vice President, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Legal Officer since 2012, John advised GSF in navigating corporate mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and divestitures, which have enabled strategic growth and business diversification. Guiding the advancement of the company's environmental initiatives, diversity and fair treatment, and community involvement, John was instrumental in GSF earning customer recognition in 2022 for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) with McDonald's first-ever Global DE&I Award.

Page began his career at GSF in 2004 as General Counsel and earned a promotion to Corporate Vice President and General Counsel in 2006. His prior career experience includes 13 years providing legal counsel on matters involving licensing, international and domestic sales, supply chain management and strategic planning with companies such as Avaya Inc. (a spin-off of Lucent Technologies) and for clients such as Cendant, Matsushita Electric Corporation of America, US JVC, National Westminster Bank, and Barnes & Noble, among others he represented as an attorney for various legal firms in New Jersey and New York. Page graduated cum laude from Pace University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in History. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

A 10-year GSF associate, Brad Tingey has played a key role in building a team of very talented professionals with the technical skills and business acumen required for effectively guiding the financial affairs of GSF's global portfolio of companies. In his new role, he will continue to lead all aspects of Finance, Accounting, Corporate Development, Tax and Treasury.

Tingey previously earned promotions in 2022 to Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and in 2019 to serve as GSF's Corporate Vice President, Finance, after helping lead business analysis and development of various business models for GSF. Earlier in his career, he held various managerial roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Southern California and New Jersey over the course of a decade. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree of accountancy.

A GSF associate since 2009, Stephen Wetterau will broaden his scope of responsibility to include IT and Technology, in addition to his recently expanded role interfacing with the company's global enterprises and partnering with the GSF Management Committee to help advance strategic priorities and support GSF's strong culture of innovation. Wetterau previously served as Vice President, Logistics for Quality Custom Distribution, leveraging his strategy, structure, and culture expertise to help GSF's U.S. distribution centers successfully navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in his GSF career, Wetterau held roles of increasing responsibility as QCD's Vice President, Logistics; Group Vice President, QCD West; Regional Operations Director, QCD West; Assistant General Manager for the company's former City of Industry, California distribution facility; Strategic Procurement Manager – Centralized Leasing Corporation; and Continuous Improvement Analyst, QCD. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in International Business from Chapman University in Orange, California.

