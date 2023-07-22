ICBLA Responds to Landmark SEC v. Ripple Ruling and Embarks on Developing Regulatory Proposals for Blockchain and Crypto Entrepreneurs

LEHI, Utah, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week's landmark ruling in the SEC v. Ripple Labs et al. case marks a significant and pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency industry. The International Congress of Blockchain Legal Advisors (ICBLA) has been closely monitoring the case and wishes to express its views on the implications of this split decision.

The Ripple Ruling suggests cryptocurrency exchanges operating secondary markets for tokens like XRP may be in the clear.

Firstly, this is the first summary judgment loss for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing an unprecedented turn of events. This ruling challenges the statements of Chair Gary Gensler, contradicting his stance that almost every token he's seen is a security. As Judge Torres held, "XRP, as a digital token, is not in and of itself a 'contract, transaction[,] or scheme' that embodies the Howey requirements of an investment contract."

Secondly, the legal clarity provided for XRP is the first of its kind, presenting a momentous milestone for digital asset regulation. The ruling provides a much-needed precedent, establishing the potential for other tokens to power projects without the risk of an enforcement action.

Thirdly, this decision suggests cryptocurrency exchanges operating secondary markets for tokens like XRP may be in the clear, despite the SEC's barrage of litigation focused on exchanges this year. Reliable secondary markets have been critical for building the crypto industry.

This case also sends a clear message to Congress that the SEC needs more explicit guidance to regulate crypto-currencies effectively. The court's rejection of the SEC's approach underscores the need for appropriate legislation in this rapidly evolving industry.

However, the split decision also illustrates the essential role of highly trained blockchain attorneys in protecting the rights of crypto companies. Trying to draw lines between acceptable and unacceptable crypto projects remains difficult, but we now know that the SEC's approach will not be rubber-stamped in court. ICBLA exists to ensure all companies can have trained crypto counsel to navigate this landscape..

As a result of the recent ruling, ICBLA's Society of Fellows has formulated a task force to draft findings. The mission of this project is to leverage the collective knowledge and expertise of the Society to draft clear, comprehensive, and actionable proposals that empower blockchain and crypto entrepreneurs to navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Clarification on the Definition of Digital Assets: A proposal to create a universally accepted definition of cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other digital assets to reduce ambiguity in regulatory and legal contexts.

Guidelines for Token Classification: A proposal for comprehensive guidelines on classifying different tokens (such as utility, security, and commodity tokens) based on their functionality and usage, promoting regulatory clarity.

Compliance Standards: A proposal to establish minimum compliance standards for blockchain and crypto companies, in line with existing financial regulations, to protect consumer interests and market integrity.

Consumer Protection Measures: A proposal outlining measures for protecting the rights of consumers in the crypto space, including transparency in token sales, protection against fraud, and clear guidelines on dispute resolution.

Taxation Guidelines: A proposal to develop guidelines on the taxation of digital assets, considering aspects such as capital gains tax, income tax, and GST/VAT.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) Rules: A proposal outlining robust AML and CTF rules for crypto businesses, ensuring they contribute to global security efforts.

Data Security and Privacy Regulations: A proposal to ensure crypto companies adhere to strong data security and privacy standards, protecting users' sensitive information in an increasingly digital world.

Interoperability and Standards: A proposal for setting industry standards to promote interoperability across different blockchains and crypto technologies, fostering innovation and collaboration in the sector.

Regulatory Sandbox: A proposal for creating regulatory sandbox environments, allowing entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in a controlled, regulatory environment, promoting safe innovation.

Each proposal will be subject to an in-depth drafting process, involving extensive consultation and collaboration with key stakeholders in the blockchain and crypto industry, to ensure the final outcomes are comprehensive, practical, and beneficial to the industry as a whole.

Through these proposals, ICBLA aims to promote legal clarity, innovation, and fair practices within the digital asset industry, while protecting the interests of both businesses and consumers.

The Society of Fellows is well-positioned to advise on the ramifications of cases like Ripple and offer guidance on future regulations and court cases. This ruling does not just impact Ripple and XRP, but it sets the stage for future crypto regulation and litigation. It is a call to action for legal and compliance practitioners in the field to step up and safeguard the rights and interests of those involved in this dynamic industry.

We will continue to analyze the impacts of this landmark case and provide insights and guidance to our community.

About ICBLA: The International Congress of Blockchain Legal Advisors is dedicated to fostering knowledge, best practices, and legal advancements in the field of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

