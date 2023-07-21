TARTE ANNOUNCES INTERNAL LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tarte cosmetics, the industry leader in high-performance natural™ beauty, is pleased to announce the promotion of key personnel who have been instrumental in the brand's growth over the past several years.

Sri Ganapathy, formerly the Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having been with tarte for 6 successful years where he's played a pivotal role in the company's financial management and systems efficiency. In his new role, Ganapathy will be responsible for overseeing the financial strategy, IT, and digital transformation initiatives of the company.

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of this dynamic team and contribute to the brand's continued success," said Sri Ganapathy, Chief Financial Officer at tarte cosmetics. "I'm particularly eager to spearhead tarte's digital transformation efforts, as data and technology continues to reshape the beauty landscape."

Tarte is also proud to promote Danielle Porter to Senior Vice President of Supply Chain. For the past 5 years, Porter has elevated the company's operational excellence in her oversight of Production, Supply Chain & Demand Planning functions. In her new role, Porter will continue to spearhead the brand's operations initiatives and serve as a key member of the leadership team.

"One of my greatest joys as CEO is to witness the professional growth of long standing members of the tarte team," said Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of tarte cosmetics. "It is an honor to be able to promote leaders like Sri, Dani and the rest of the team around me. I can't wait to see how their proven excellence helps to take our brand to the next level!"

Earlier this year, tarte announced the addition of two new Vice Presidents, Erica Hillmann and Theresa Cowing. tarte elevated Erica Hillmann to Vice President of Creative Services. Tarte's longest-standing employee of 20 years, Hillmann has risen the ranks from intern to now overseeing the brand's Creative Design & Production teams. Theresa Cowing, who previously oversaw tarte's DTC Product Management, User experience & Engineering from 2018-2022, returned to the company to take on the role of Vice President of E-commerce. In this new role, Cowing is responsible for the tarte.com business & e-commerce roadmap, including Site, Merchandising, Development, and UX/UI functions.

