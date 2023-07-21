Leading Utility Contractor, GridSource Incorporated, Appoints Jason Welz as CEO

The addition of Jason Welz as CEO will provide GridSource with strategic support in building a scaled telecommunications services business that offers comprehensive service offerings to their customers.

BATON ROUGE, La., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GridSource Incorporated, LLC ("GridSource") recently announced that Jason Welz has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GridSource. An experienced business leader, Welz will succeed GridSource founder Dusty Johnson as CEO. Johnson will continue to be meaningfully involved in the business as a strategic advisor to the leadership team and board member of GridSource. Welz assumed responsibilities on June 5th, 2023.

GridSource has made add-on investments in WiseConnect and Accelerated Communications & Construction. Welz will head the combined platform company as CEO.

Jason joins GridSource following a twenty-five-year career in the cable, telecommunications and utility industries, having served in senior executive capacities at Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Comcast, and Alcatel-Lucent. Most recently, from 2015 to 2021, Jason was the CEO of Knight Enterprises, a private equity backed OSP Construction firm based in Clearwater, FL. Jason is married with five adult children and enjoys golf, tech investing, and running.

While at Time Warner Cable, Jason was an early pioneer in the Business Services segment, leading the formation of Road Runner Business Class. Jason was awarded The SCTE Innovator of the Year Award for his team's work in establishing what has become a multi-billion-dollar line of business in the industry. Jason participated and contributed to many of the technical specifications associated with the delivery of broadband technologies including DOCSIS and DPOE.

"We are thrilled to have Jason join the GridSource family," said GridSource founder Dusty Johnson. "His proven ability to build businesses to meet the increasing needs of our customers is exactly what will help GridSource achieve the next level of growth, quality, and service for our partners."

About GridSource

GridSource is a leading utility contractor that specializes in infrastructure solutions for the telecom and gas industry. The company's services include outside plant fiber construction, aerial and underground capabilities, inside plant network construction, gas distribution services, underground electrical services, and contract design and engineering. The company is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more: www.gogridsource.com

