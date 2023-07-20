UNITAS ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 2023 ILLUMINATE FUNDRAISING GALA

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITAS , an organization dedicated to preventing human trafficking through education and training, and providing opportunities for survivors to thrive, is pleased to announce the 2023 Illuminate fundraising gala hosted on Sept 12th, 2023, at the iconic Edison Ballroom in NYC. The Illuminate Gala invites attendees to unite for a night and light the way toward ending human trafficking. Through this event, UNITAS raises funds to power its programs. Without supporters, UNITAS cannot continue this vital work.

This enlightening evening includes a blue carpet opening, coursed dinner, specialty cocktails, dancing, and live entertainment from the Sing Harlem Choir, who recently appeared on America's Got Talent and were recently featured on the Andy Grammer song Joy. The evening also includes inspirational speakers, unique one-of-a-kind live and silent auctions, and exclusive after-party events. Past event attendees and participants have included notable names such as Adrien Brody, Leonardo Dicaprio, Pamala Anderson, Sebastian Stan, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Michelle Rodriguez, and more .

"We are thrilled to announce the 2023 Illuminate fundraising gala, a night filled with inspiration and purpose," said Tonya Turner, President and CEO of UNITAS. "This event brings together compassionate individuals who are united in their determination to eradicate human trafficking. It is my belief that responding to human trafficking and exploitation exceeds the competence of any one community and organization, and to eliminate it we need the mobilization of a collective response comparable in size to that of the issue itself."

There are multiple ways to get involved in the gala and make a significant impact on the lives of at-risk youths. You can purchase an individual ticket or table for your group, attend as an Exclusive Presenting Sponsor, donate auction items, or become an Honoree Match Donor, where your support not only helps raise funds but also doubles the donation by committing to a matching amount for the evening fundraising.

If you can't make it to the UNITAS gala this year, you can still make an impact in the fight against human trafficking by donating. Your generosity and exposure impact the lives of tens of thousands of children and young adults. Your donations amplify these efforts and continue to protect vulnerable youth while providing healing resources to survivors.

To learn more about UNITAS, donate, or to participate in the gala, visit: unitas.ngo/unitas-illuminate-gala-2023 .

ABOUT UNITAS

Since 2016, UNITAS has reached over 153,000 children with prevention education and trained over 204,000 parents and professionals in the U.S. and south-east Europe. Their Anthem Award-winning prevention curriculum is now being rolled out in partnership with school districts, including the nation's largest (NYC), where it is on pace to empower over a millions of students per year by 2025. UNITAS is committed to preventing human trafficking through education and training, and providing opportunities for survivors to thrive.

