Labstat Inc., A Certified Group Company, Opens New Laboratory in Greensboro, North Carolina, Strengthening its Global Network

Optimizes Turnaround Time and Customer Experience for Tobacco/Nicotine Clients

KITCHENER, Ontario, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labstat Inc., an industry-leading provider of tobacco/nicotine, cannabis/hemp testing and research services, is excited to announce the opening of a new laboratory in Greensboro, North Carolina. This significant expansion of Labstat's global laboratory network, which also includes operations in Kitchener, Ontario, Edmonton, Alberta, and Knoxville, Tennessee, bolsters Labstat's commitment to enhanced customer service through streamlined logistics and improved turnaround times.

"The expansion of our network into the US significantly benefits our customers," said Michael Bond, Labstat President. "It allows us to provide our premium services to a larger client base, ensuring faster turnaround times, simplified logistics, and exceptional scientific support locally. With our new Greensboro lab, customers can look forward to receiving our consistent, high-quality services in a more efficient and convenient manner."

The Greensboro laboratory will commence operations in Fall 2023. As the lab's capabilities evolve, it will handle an increasing variety of testing projects and formats, underscoring Labstat's agility and capacity for growth in response to customer needs.

While pushing boundaries with these global advancements, Labstat continues to value its foundational site in Kitchener for its deep expertise and extensive capabilities in the nicotine/tobacco testing space.

"We're committed to best-in-class technical expertise and service for our customers within their region," said Amanda Bosse, Chief Executive Officer of Certified Group. "Our network expansion in the US amplifies Labstat's global footprint and, at the same time, opens new opportunities for our team to help advance scientific progress in this industry."

Labstat's expansion aligns with its broader objective to improve public health by providing globally reliable and comprehensive nicotine, tobacco, cannabis/hemp, and NHP (natural health products) testing and research services. For more information, visit www.labstat.com.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco/nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries.

