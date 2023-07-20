Keebler Launches Limited Edition Looney Tunes™ Fudge Stripe Cookies in Celebration of Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary

Two iconic brands team up to bring nostalgia to family's homes with a special cookie release and interactive platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Keebler, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is continuing to spread magic to family's homes with the launch of its limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripe Cookies and immersive digital platform, Open For Magic, that pays homage to Warner Bros. 100-year anniversary.

(PRNewswire)

The exclusive release is a fun take on Keebler's iconic Fudge Stripes which feature a delectable coat of fudge drizzled on top of tasty shortbread cookies. Crafted by Ernie and the Elves, the new cookie innovation also features designs that mimic fan-favorite Looney Tunes characters in their iconic DC mashup.

"As a brand, Keebler is all about creating magic for families and what better way to do so than partnering with the renowned name in entertainment, Warner Bros.," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler. "We're honored to help celebrate this milestone by bringing nostalgia and fun to our beloved Fudge Stripes and continue to help create unforgettable memories for families this summer."

In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can interact with Bugs Bunny™ and friends through the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game on Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub, an online experience full of rotating family-friendly content, games, activities and recipes for the whole family to enjoy. Keebler created its own version of the Looney Tunes Mash-Up Party game, where players can fling characters from a slingshot across various decorated Warner Bros. backlots. To access the platform, consumers must scan the QR code on the packaging, where they'll be taken to the Open for Magic digital hub.

Now through September, consumers can purchase the limited-edition Looney Tunes Fudge Stripes at select retailers nationwide and online. For additional information about Keebler, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social media (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

For more information on Warner Bros. 100th anniversary, please visit www.wb100.com.

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

CONTACT: Rebecca Block, rblock@golin.com

Keebler logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America