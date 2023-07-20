HFS BECOMES FIRST ANALYST FIRM TO OFFER GENERATIVE AI TECH TO REVOLUTIONIZE ACCESS TO BUSINESS INSIGHTS

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HFS Research announced today open access to a body of research leveraging Humata's large language model (LLM) technology. HFS is the first analyst firm to provide direct access to its business and technology insights using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). The company's approach to sharing insights through this transformative technology provides incredible value to businesses — saving time and resources collecting relevant data and insights. Launching exclusively to their OneCouncil board, the full functionality will be released to the market next week.

"People are absorbing knowledge at an astonishingly different pace and in entirely new ways," said Phil Fersht, HFS CEO and Chief Analyst. "We partnered with Humata to empower clients who use our research with the insights and information they need exactly when they need it."

HFS began collaborating with Humata in February and has launched a "sneak peek" into its GenAI search capability at www.hfsresearch.com/bfsi/TryGenAI.

"It seems there are hundreds of announcements every day about some new GenAI solution, but most are just hype," added Fersht. "To us, a solution isn't real unless it can demonstrably add value. Clients tell us our implementation is a huge time saver. Instead of searching through dozens of documents, they can just ask their question using natural language and immediately get the insights they need based on the HFS research."

The answer to a question appears side-by-side with the sourced research, making it much more efficient than traditional search techniques and providing a deeper understanding of the content. By integrating a body of research with Humata's technology, HFS can now provide its clients and readership the ability to synthesize information in an entirely new way.

"This is another breakthrough in our commitment to providing impactful research," said Fersht. "Humata provides both the speed and the accuracy that will help our clients access insights for key business decisions in a more powerful and efficient way."

"HFS was one of the earliest research firms to reach out to us," said Cyrus Khajvandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Humata. "That just shows how forward-leaning they are in terms of strategy and offering their clients the best available end product. This new way of sharing research will empower both businesses and individuals to make faster, more informed decisions based on their own unique data sets."

You can try this new GenAI tool at www.hfsresearch.com/bfsi/TryGenAI. While this early release is limited to a recent set of BFSI industry publications, HFS' freemium research model enables visitors to freely download many publications across business and technology services coverage directly from its online research library.

To learn more about HFS' extensive suite of reports and services, please visit our website at www.hfsresearch.com.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a world-renowned visionary analyst organization focusing on change agents that enable organizations to streamline digital operations, access rapid and critical data to base decisions, and exploit the increasingly available global base of talent.

HFS coined the term "Generative Enterprise™" in 2023 that articulates the pursuit of AI technologies based on large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT to reap huge business benefits to organizations in terms of continuously generating new ideas, redefining how work gets done and disrupting business models steeped in decades of antiquated processes and technology.

HFS analysts are respected for their no-nonsense insights based on demand-side data and engagements with industry practitioners and have specific focus across key industries such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, travel and hospitality, and technology.

