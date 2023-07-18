Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Utah

Blue Compass Brand Rollout Now Complete in 9 states

Alliance RV added to Blue Compass Product Lineup in Utah

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced the expansion of the Blue Compass RV brand to Utah. Last week, Blue Compass launched the brand on its flagship store in the greater Salt Lake City market. This year the company is rolling out the Blue Compass RV brand to over 100 stores in 33 states.

"We are excited to launch the Blue Compass brand in Utah," said Blue Compass RV CEO and President Jon Ferrando. "The store looks magnificent with our new brand imagery and signage. This is a flagship store for us with a dealership facility that sits on 26 acres just north of Salt Lake City on I-15. We have 32 indoor service bays, a large indoor sales showroom, RV storage, and a large retail parts store."

"We are also excited to announce the addition of Alliance RV products to our store in Utah," said Jon Ferrando. "This will significantly enhance the product lineup at Blue Compass RV in Utah. We thank Coley Brady and the entire Alliance RV team for partnering with us to bring Alliance RV to the Ogden market north of Salt Lake City."

To learn more about Blue Compass RV, please visit: https://www.bluecompassrv.com .

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

