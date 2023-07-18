7-Eleven, Inc. Introduces New, Limited Time Only Korean BBQ Wings Just in Time for National Chicken Wing Day

Enjoy 8 pieces of the new, Korean BBQ flavor for just $3 at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores

IRVING, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer menu at 7-Eleven Inc. just got even tastier! Just in time for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, the world's largest convenience retailer has introduced the brand new, limited time only Korean BBQ boneless wings available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

With the new Korean BBQ flavor, customers can expect a culinary excursion with lightly breaded all-white-meat chicken that is coated generously with a savory and sweet soy, garlic and pepper glaze sauce. Better yet, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can indulge in 8 boneless pieces for just $3!*

"Summer is all about adventure – and this includes adventure for your tastebuds," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven's Senior Director of Hot Food. "At 7-Eleven, we are always trying to expand our menu with unique flavors – and these new Korean BBQ wings are sure to take your taste buds on a summer vacation abroad."

Prefer traditional bone-in wings? You're in luck – as the retailer's classic bone-in wings also just got a new flavor. The glazed BBQ wings feature a smoky-sweet glaze and are available for 5 for $5 for a limited time when purchased through 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards.** Pair your wings with a $1 small Slurpee® drink*** and enjoy summer's limited time only flavors like Hibiscus Lemonade or Summertime Citrus to maximize your tasty experience.

Customers who want to enjoy their wings and Slurpee drinks from home can get these and more of their favorite snacks delivered via the 7NOW® Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

*Exp. 1/9/24. At participating U.S. stores. Plus tax where applicable. See app for full terms. ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid thru 8/1/2023. Limit 1 per customer per day. Valid on multiples of 5. Plus tax. See app for full terms.

***$1 Sm Slurpee drink: Offer good at participating U.S. 7–Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Sales taxes or fees not included.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

