wire China 2023 Counts Down to the Perfect One-stop Sourcing Platform for the Wire and Cable Industry this September

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- wire China, the 10th All China-International Wire and Cable Industry Trade Fair is counting down the months to its opening which will be at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from September 4-7, 2023.

Since the reopening of borders and the lifting of travel restrictions this year, booth reservations for wire China 2023 have been soaring. More than 800 exhibitors will be expected to showcase their new products in the 60,000 square meters exhibition area at wire China 2023. This not only reflects the strong appeal of wire China in the industry, but also the rapid market recovery trend.

Top Reasons to Join wire China 2023?

A trade platform with a 19-year history, held biannually in Shanghai .

Over 800 companies from China and all over the globe will be present at w ire China 2023.

Over 30 industry conferences and forums to ignite waves of insight.

Not only a place for face-to-face trade, but also a perfect opportunity to learn about edge-cutting technology by attending seminars and forums.

Full support from Messe Düsseldorf GmbH and wire + Tube worldwide shows with high competency and a fruitful experience.

Products to be showcased will mainly focus on the following categories:

wire China – wire manufacturing/processing machinery; cable manufacturing machinery; fastener manufacturing machinery; spring manufacturing machinery; second-hand tools; process technology tools; auxiliary process technology materials; materials/special wires cables; measuring/control technology; test engineering; specialist areas, among others.

Using the cable chemical material category as an example, industry giants such as Borouge, ENEOS NUC, Teijin Aramid, Hanwha Chemical, Huntsman, Wanhua Chemical and many more leading Chinese brands such as Tianrong, CGN Group, HJ Polymer China have all confirmed their participation in the event.

Additionally, as the largest international pavilion at the event, the German pavilion exhibition area has already been fully booked by Wafios, Niehoff, Troester, Traxit, Sket, Sikora, Elantas, Petrofer, Felss, Zeller+Gmelin, Woywood, FUHR, RSD, Bühler, Henrich Maschinenfabrik as well more new exhibitors from Germany.

Others well-known brands that will be at wire China 2023 include:

Maillefer, SAMP, Numalliance, Rosendahl Nextrom, Esteves, KOS, Zumbach, Suzuki-Sumiden, D&S, Delta, Proton, Eurolls, Daicolor, among others.

As well as many leading brands from China including Smarter, Xinming, Handing, Chuangzhan, GYM CO LTD , Chaoxu, Fuchuan, Strd Laser, and Adwantek.

To register, please visit the official website: www.wirechina.net/en/, and complete the online visitor registration. Visitor badges and welcome packages can be picked up at the "OVERSEAS VISITOR" counter.

