KLEINFELD BRIDAL DEBUTS ITS FIRST FASHION JEWELRY LINE ON AMAZON

The new collection, designed for bridal and special occasions, is in partnership with Centric Brands

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kleinfeld, the leader in bridal fashion and home of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, is excited to introduce an exclusive line of fashion jewelry. Encompassing the legacy and emotional currency of Kleinfeld, the new jewelry is artfully designed with modern-yet-timeless beauty to accessorize all of life's moments.

Courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal (PRNewswire)

The new collection will feature fashion jewelry and hair accessories for Bridal and beyond, including coming-of-age celebrations, birthdays, weddings, proms, and special occasions that capture the timeless DNA of the Kleinfeld brand. Product categories will include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and hair accessories.

"Our customers travel to our iconic Kleinfeld NYC showroom from all over the world for the experience of a lifetime. Through this new product category, we are bringing that magic of Kleinfeld to even more customers -beyond bridal and directly to your doorstep," said Marissa Rubinetti, Kleinfeld Chief Operating Officer. "Kleinfeld has been a part of special moments for over seventy years. Now with this new accessory assortment, customers can have a piece of Kleinfeld fashion whether for a special occasion or everyday wear."

The new collection was made in partnership with Centric Brands, a global leading lifestyle brand collective for apparel and accessories. The strategic partnership further expands the reach of the unforgettable Kleinfeld experience and feeling into all of life's special memories.

The Kleinfeld line of fashion jewelry will include seven, uniquely designed collections: Flawless, Keepsakes, Social Butterfly, Wordplay, Say Yes, Crystals, and Love Notes. All these collections are made with a dedication to detail and quality, as well as versatility in styles to suit all shoppers.

There will be more than 80 products available in the Kleinfeld fashion jewelry line. The product will retail from $35 to $295 and will be available starting July 2023 at Amazon.com.

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men's and women's apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company's portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands. The Company's products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennette Kruszka

(PRNewsfoto/Kleinfeld Bridal) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kleinfeld Bridal