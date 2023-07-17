K-pop Photocard Collecting Platform 'Pocamarket' Makes a Splash with Times Square Billboard, Signals 'Global Expansion'

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infludeo, which operates the K-pop photocard collecting platform Pocamarket, is marking inroads into the global market.

Pocamarket on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square in New York City (PRNewswire)

Pocamarket is a K-pop photo card trading platform. Every month, more than 500,000 K-pop fans from around the world use Pocamarket to buy their favorite photo cards. Currently, there are over 1 million photocards of various K-pop artists on the platform.

The users of Pocamarket are K-pop fans from 90 countries. 50% of users are from North America, 20% from Europe, and 10% from South America. An employee from Pocamarket stated, "We are committed to providing a safe and streamlined buying experience for our users. At Pocamarket, the authenticity of all photocards is thoroughly checked, ensuring only 100% genuine products are offered. By partnering with FedEx and Korea Post, we are able to provide secure and cost-effective shipping options. Additionally, we offer a secure payment environment through PayPal/Visa/Master. These efforts have resonated with fans worldwide, fueling our platform's viral growth."

Infludeo has kickstarted Pocamarket's global expansion and placed advertisements in the heart of global advertising, Times Square in New York. Through the most famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, Infludeo showcased Pocamarket's brand and its user-friendliness to the world.

Infludio's CEO, Sangyeob Park, stated, "We plan to provide tailored services to ensure that K-pop fans worldwide can purchase authentic artist photocards more safely and quickly than through platforms like eBay or Amazon."

The K-pop photocards collecting platform, Pocamarket, is available for download on Google Play Store or the App Store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infludeo