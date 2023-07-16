New CEO Appointed At €1.3bn Greek Loan Servicing Company Thea Artemis

ATHENS, Greece, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Konstantinos Kounadis has accepted the position of CEO of Thea Artemis S.A., a loan servicing company managing a €1.3 billion non-performing loan portfolio. Mr. Kounadis has extensive experience in corporate management, capital markets, real estate, and NPL strategy and management, skills and experience which he will deploy to best effect in taking the helm.

Mr. Kounadis looks to execute the Thea Artemis strategic plan which in the short term includes upgrading the servicer's technology, improving and expanding operations, and then growing the company's assets under management and customer base. In the longer term the new CEO looks to expand the Thea Artemis offering to include real estate management and the servicing of performing loans.

Prior to accepting this position, Mr. Kounadis has a successful track record in several Senior Management and C-level positions. Earlier in his career he was a Deputy Director at the Athens Exchange. Under his leadership the Market Data Division grew from 5% of the entity's revenue to 25%. In this position he was also instrumental in the development of the GREKFTSE ATHEX 20 which provides investors with a comprehensive and transparent way to measure the performance of securities trading on the Athens Exchange. More recently, he has been the CEO and President of Montenero Capital Markets Advisors, a consultancy which specializes in real estate project management and developing strategies for the resolution of Non-performing Loans.

Irini Maragoudaki, Thea Artemis former CEO, has left the firm to pursue a very significant and challenging new position heading up the European strategy and operations for a US company which offers a state-of-the-art platform built to bring together leading-edge technology and operational expertise to streamline loan and securities transactions in the capital markets.

The new platform is based in the United States where it manages the purchase and sale of loans in a secondary market which trades in excess of $2 trillion of assets each year. The company's founders are seasoned professionals each with over 25 years of experience managing similar transactions for many of the largest investment banks in the world.

Irini's first objective will be to deliver the tools and infrastructure necessary for European banks to build safe and secure asset portfolios while providing individuals and businesses with the capital required to grow and prosper.

While the vision for the new business is ambitious, Irini says this is a role which will draw on her wealth of experience and market knowledge, and will achieve significant benefits for the Greek banking sector, about which she is extremely passionate. She says, "Bringing additional international standards related to credit, data and processes to Greece is the next essential step in the development of the Greek banking system and the economy in general, and will take it to another level and make it even more attractive to international investors and stakeholders."

Irini Maragoudaki has gained a deep knowledge and understanding of both the Greek and international banking industry through her 25 plus years of working with the top financial institutions operating in Greece.

Her experience includes C-level positions for a large international bank, a loan servicing platform and a consultancy focused on banking and capital markets clients throughout Southern Europe which she successfully developed from start-up.

Irini has been responsible for developing and managing a broad range of banking-related activities including AQR testing for EU banks, risk management procedure, loan operations and sales. Throughout her career the businesses she has managed have had an impressive track record, consistently outperforming the market in terms of both growth and portfolio performance.

