Target Announces Deals for Back-to-School and Back-to-College, Including Deeper Savings for Popular Teacher Appreciation Event

Target is kicking off the back-to-school shopping season with even more ways to save, including Target Circle Week July 9-15 and the Target Circle 20% off College Student Appreciation deal July 16-26

New this year, Target's popular Target Circle Teacher Appreciation Event, running July 16-Aug. 26 , will offer teachers a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip, either in stores or online

Guests can get their school and college supplies the same day with the retailer's free same-day Order Pickup and Drive Up services, no membership fee required; or delivered to their door through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is kicking off its back-to-school and back-to-college season, announcing deep savings events and season-long deals to make back-to- school shopping easy and affordable for its guests.

New this year, Target is also expanding its popular Teacher Appreciation Event to give teachers a one- time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip and bringing back a one-time 20% discount on an entire shopping trip for verified college students through Target Circle , the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program. With deals starting at under $1 and most under $15, Target is offering even more ways to save as students and teachers prepare to return to school.

"Our back-to-school and back-to-college assortment features a broad range of essentials that are priced right for all families. From on-trend Cat & Jack outfits and fun and functional Room Essentials dorm décor, to supplies of all kinds from Mondo Llama and top national brands, Target has everything to help students from pre-K to college start the school year in affordable style," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We're also pleased to expand our 20% teacher discount across the entire store and on Target.com, to provide teachers with even greater value on the items they need for their classrooms. Both teachers and students can count on Target for all their school-year gear at great prices."

Back-to-school savings through Target Circle and more

To make back-to-school shopping easy and affordable for all guests, Target is offering events and discounts through Target Circle and participating in tax-free weekends where applicable.

Target Circle Teacher Appreciation: This year the popular Target Circle event is expanding beyond school supplies to give teachers a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip, in stores or online. The event runs July 16-Aug. 26 , helping teachers save on everything they need for the year ahead. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers with valid identification are eligible. This year the popular Target Circle event is expanding beyond school supplies to give teachers a one-timeon their entire shopping trip, in stores or online. The event runs, helping teachers save on everything they need for the year ahead. All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers with valid identification are eligible.

Target Circle College Student Appreciation: College students who are members of Target Circle and have a valid student I.D. can save on back-to-college essentials with a one-time 20% discount on their entire shopping trip, July 16-Aug. 26 , in stores or online. Students who aren't yet Target Circle members can quickly and easily join for free at Target.com/circle . College students who are members of Target Circle and have a valid student I.D. can save on back-to-college essentials with a one-timeon their entire shopping trip,, in stores or online. Students who aren't yet Target Circle members can quickly and easily join for free at

Tax-free weekends: All Target stores in states with sales tax holiday events will not charge sales tax during specific weekends, giving guests in those areas another way to save. Guests can learn more by visiting the 2023 State Sales Tax Holidays site . All Target stores in states with sales tax holiday events will not charge sales tax during specific weekends, giving guests in those areas another way to save. Guests can learn more by visiting the

Target Circle Week: The retailer's biggest sale of the season, Target Circle Week , is July 9-15 , with significant savings on food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more. The sale is exclusively for Target Circle members. The retailer's biggest sale of the season,, is, with significant savings on food and beverage, beauty, everyday essentials, electronics and more. The sale is exclusively for Target Circle members.

Affordable joy for all

Target's mix of top national brands and only-at-Target brands gives guests an unbeatable assortment at an incredible value, with back-to-school deals starting at under $1 and most under $15. From beloved owned brand options like kids' clothing from Cat & Jack, bedroom and dorm décor from Pillowfort and Room Essentials, school supplies from Mondo Llama and snacks from Good & Gather, plus top national brands like Crayola, JanSport, Yoobi and more, Target has it all. Target's latest Diverse Artist Series features three Black artists whose art is featured in an assortment of Room Essentials and Threshold items perfect for dorm décor.

As always, guests can take advantage of Target's price match guarantee and get additional savings by signing up for Target Circle for free, applying for a RedCard for 5% savings on everyday purchases and by shopping Target's Weekly Ad .

Easy, convenient shopping options

The popular School List Assist and College Registry checklist tools give guests an easy, streamlined way to access their classroom supply lists or college registries on Target.com or the Target app, and get everything on their lists in a few simple clicks.

Guests can shop Target's back-to-school and back-to-college assortment at Target stores and on Target.com , or with the retailer's industry-leading fulfillment services, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase and no membership fee required, or delivered to their doorstep through Same-Day Delivery with Shipt in as soon as an hour.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

