THE ICONIC VINOY RESORT & GOLF CLUB, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION ANNOUNCES OPENING OF PARASOL

Vibrant, Alfresco Restaurant Brings a Taste of Latin America to the Historic Resort's Lush Poolscape
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection introduces Parasol, a full-service Latin American restaurant overlooking the historic resort's glamorous main pool area as part of the resort's comprehensive renovation. Opened on July 5, the outdoor restaurant combines an energetic, island-like atmosphere with a menu starring fresh seafood, bright flavors and spices, and tropical craft cocktails.
Parasol joins The Vinoy's additional food-and-drink concepts, including French patisserie Lottie, Paul's Landing and The Veranda, to establish the resort as St. Petersburg's premier dining destination. Parasol is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations may be made online at opentable.com.
About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection
The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.
