'Say Cheese' with Checkers® & Rally's® Chedda Chedda Buford and Chedda Chedda Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich This Summer

TAMPA, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, is all about that cheesy goodness with its new Chedda Chedda Buford, Chedda Chedda Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich and $5 Meal Deal that are sure to satisfy any craving and your wallet, all for a limited time.

The Chedda Chedda Buford features two hand-seasoned, 100 percent beef patties topped with the unique combination of American, cheddar and Swiss cheese along with dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, parmesan garlic sauce and mayo on an all new cheddar cheese bun. For those looking to 'chicken out,' the Chedda Chedda Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich features all-white chicken breast that is coated in a super crunchy breading and lightly fried then topped with slices of American, cheddar and Swiss cheese along with dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, parmesan garlic sauce and mayo on a new cheddar cheese bun.

"Cheese lovers unite for what promises to be our cheesiest lineup of new menu items to date paired with craveable value and flavor," said Ryan Joy, Senior Director of Menu Development at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "If cheese between the buns isn't enough, our Buford and Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich literally come on a brand-new cheddar cheese bun, allowing for an explosion of cheesy goodness across every single layer."

To further celebrate the 'chedda' meals at Checkers & Rally's, athletes, influencers and gamers who aptly share a namesake with burger ingredients are posting about it on Instagram and TikTok, including Preston Bacon, Madison Buford, Elliot Fry, Aaliyah Patty, Tommy Pickles and Big Cheese. Fans who view their burger videos on social media will be directed to a landing page to redeem a coupon* for a free large fry at Checkers & Rally's with the purchase of a Chedda Chedda Buford. Fans are also encouraged to tag friends and family who also have last names that match the Chedda Chedda Buford ingredients, including patty, cheese, pickles, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, mayo, cheddar and others at #checkersrallys.

Checkers & Rally's invites guests to save their hard-earned 'chedda' with the new $5 Meal Deal. Choose between a fully dressed Checkerburger (or Rallyburger) or a cheesy Bacon Cheddar Crisp, for a limited time, paired with eight white meat Chicken Bites, a small order of its Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America** – and a 16-ounce drink. The Bacon Cheddar Crisp includes Checkers & Rally's 100 percent beef patty, topped with crispy, crunchy bacon crumbles, ketchup, diced red onion and melted cheddar cheese sauce on a sesame seed bun.

*Valid at participating Checkers & Rally's locations for in-store purchase only. Not available with delivery or other coupons and offers. Limit one coupon per person per visit. Coupon must be presented at time of purchase.

**Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 850 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

