Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27th

ESTERO, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link: Hertz Q2 2023 earnings teleco registration and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.