DERREL BRYAN SELECTED AS INTERIM DEAN OF FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE'S SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

LAKELAND, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tracey Tedder announces the appointment of Dr. Derrel Bryan, professor and experienced leader, as the interim dean of the School of Education, effective immediately. Bryan, who earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida, has been a faculty member at the College since 2019.

In his new position, Bryan will lead Florida Southern's top-ranked School of Education, which provides learning opportunities to more than 2,600 students between the school's undergraduate, graduate programs, teacher workshop offerings, and on-campus pre-school. Bryan will continue to guide the School of Education in preparing and certifying K-12 teachers and ensure the delivery of high-quality graduate options, equipping teachers, principals, and other administrators to meet the changing demands of K-12 education.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bryan as the interim dean of FSC's School of Education," said Tedder. "Dr. Bryan has a longstanding history of service to the students in the communities of Central Florida and Georgia. He is an exceptional leader who will continue preparing students to make a positive consequential impact on society."

Bryan replaces Dr. Victoria Giordano, who will serve as the Associate Provost for Institutional Research and Assessment for Florida Southern College. In her new role, Giordano will oversee college-wide assessment, accreditation, and compliance.

"I am honored by this opportunity," Bryan said. "After decades in secondary school education, Florida Southern presented a unique challenge for me as an administrator. I want to help educate the next generations of educators, and pass along my experience. I am thankful to Dr. Tedder for believing in me."

Bryan has committed his 50-year career to the field of education. Before coming to Florida Southern College, he served as the superintendent of schools for both the Peach County School District (Ga.) and Hardee County School Board, and served as principal of Lake Placid Middle School. Before moving into administration, Bryan spent 15 years teaching and coaching students of Highland and Hardee counties. He has further demonstrated his dedication to his community by serving on the board of directors of the Heartland Educational Consortium, as a charter member of the Hardee County School Readiness Coalition, and as a member of both the Florida and Georgia Associations of District School Superintendents.

Bryan's single-minded focus on fostering exceptional learning environments has earned him the respect of his peers and community, as exhibited through his many accolades. Bryan received Governor Lawton Chiles' Environmental Award for implementing energy-saving components within Hardee County school district capital projects, buildings, and classrooms, in partnership with Johnson Controls; the H.E. Hunt Award for Outstanding Educators from the Peach County Chamber of Commerce; and the Martin Luther King Meritorious Service Award from the NAACP to name a few.

About the School of Education

School of Education is one of only nine Florida-based institutions recognized as a College of Distinction. Touting the multidisciplinary exposure, practical experience, and industry connections students gain, the guidebook lauds the school's supportive environment. FSC's School of Education offers undergraduate programs in elementary and secondary education, master's degree options in Transformational Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Leadership, and doctoral programs in Education and Educational Leadership. In addition to completing internships off campus, all education majors work closely with children in the School of Education's on-campus Early Learning Lab and those enrolled in The Roberts Academy, a 2nd to 8th-grade school for talented children with dyslexia. Visit: flsouthern.edu/school-of-education to learn more.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 25 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

