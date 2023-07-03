Microland recognized as a Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 for Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services for the U.S.

BENGALURU, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is delighted to announce today that it has been recognized as a Rising Star in Managed Services for the Midmarket segment in ISG Provider Lens™ 2023 for Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services in the U.S.

The research report examines a wide range of trends and challenges around managed services for Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services in the U.S. and evaluates the capabilities of service providers around hybrid cloud management.

What differentiated Microland was its in-house developed Intelligeni™ platform which seamlessly integrates GitOps principles and advanced capabilities in Observability, Cloud FinOps, and AutomatedOps, to drive exceptional efficiency, agility, and security for its customers. Microland offers a business-focused Strategic Cost Platform Management (SCPM) solution. It involves assessing an organization's entire IT infrastructure estate to identify technical debt, architectural and operational gaps, and opportunities for cost efficiency. This evaluation helps create a roadmap for technology transformation and operational efficiency. The platform and business-centric solutions are pivotal for Microland to achieve this recognition from ISG.

Speaking of this recognition, Sunil Sarat, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader – Cloud and Data Center Services at Microland, said,"We are delighted to have been recognized as a Rising Star in the 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services for Managed Services-Midmarket. This achievement serves as an indication of our evolving platform-first approach and our proficiency in Hybrid Cloud services. The acknowledgment by ISG reaffirms the trust our clients place in us, as we continuously strive for innovation, optimization, and operational efficiencies. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions and maintaining our position as a trusted partner in the industry."

Shashank Rajmane, Lead Analyst at ISG said,"By prioritizing automation and operational efficiency, Microland has enhanced customer experience, delivered cost-effective solutions while maintaining quality. Its expanding presence in the U.S. is attributed to its loyal client base, which is drawn to the company's superior customer experience and service delivery excellence."

Microland offers end-to-end Hybrid Cloud services from consulting and design to deployment and managed services. In the U.S., the company provides Hybrid Cloud services to multiple Fortune 100 and 500 customers. Microland focuses on enabling next-generation technologies, including automation, analytics, and AI, to deliver client-centric solutions and services to meet their business needs.

ISG's reference about Microland capabilities for Private/Hybrid Cloud Datacenter Services

About Microland

Microland's commitment to 'Making Digital Happen' allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Centers, Networks, Digital Workplace Services, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has over 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. It is a trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

