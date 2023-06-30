STAGWELL'S (STGW) DONER PARTNERS NETWORK LAUNCHES NEW IN-HOUSE MEDIA STUDIO

Network Hires EVP, Managing Director, Jennifer Villamil to Lead Practice

DETROIT, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Doner Partners Network (DPN), part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), has announced the launch of Doner Media, the network's integrated media offering to deliver clients effective and engaging solutions at the intersection of data and creativity. The DPN, which was recently named to the Ad Age A-List, has appointed Jennifer Villamil as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, to lead the new practice. Villamil brings 18 years of media expertise, most recently serving as Head of Media at The Many.

For many years, Doner's former media practice built a reputation of being one of the best in-house media departments in the industry, becoming a foundational component for Stagwell's Assembly Global when it was fully acquired in 2015. This next iteration of Doner Media is the integrated media solution more clients are seeking today. Built on data-driven insights, cultural connections and an entrepreneurial spirit, Doner Media will provide media planning & buying, audience and communications planning, creative testing, optimization, and real-time reporting.

"Doner has helped build and scale some of the best brands in the world through data-driven creativity and integrated production. By re-launching our media practice, we can tap into our deep data resources and creative spirit to build more integrated and impactful work," said David DeMuth, Doner CEO, DPN Chair. "Jennifer is a dynamic leader who will further unlock the power of data and help make Doner Media a valuable asset for our network and more importantly, our clients."

Villamil spent the last 18 years at agencies including The Many, Cramer Krasselt and Publicis Groupe, where she developed award-winning go-to-market strategies for clients like P&G, Walmart, Allstate and Discover. During her tenure at Cramer-Krasselt, she helped win The Shorty Award for Large Media Buying Strategy for T.Marzetti's Super Bowl campaign and turned an accidental oil spill during a NASCAR race into a Tide campaign for Publicis Groupe that won Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

In leading the new Doner Media, Villamil will be supported by a leadership team including Kent Weaver, SVP, Head of Integrated Media Strategy, a longtime Starcom leader with deep expertise in CPG, retail, healthcare and technology; Mark Aguinaldo, SVP, Head of Data and Analytics, who joins from AbbVie and Epsilon, with experience on global campaigns in automotive, retail, pharma, telecom, B2B, banking and many others; Jennifer Schulties, SVP, Head of Activation who joins Doner Media from Assembly Global and brings deep experience in digital, experiential and highly targeted B2B.

"The Doner Partners Network truly represents the future of the industry, providing clients with innovative, integrated services across all disciplines," said Villamil. "Having the opportunity to lead Doner Media and further scale DPN services is an opportunity that's exciting for me and represents great potential for our clients and future partners."

With the new Doner Media, The Doner Partners Network now offers clients services across consumer research, strategic planning, creative, production, PR, influencer marketing, diversity marketing and B2B, all from a single engagement and point of contact. Doner Media is the latest addition to the DPN, which acquired Los Angeles-based agency Wolfgang in October 2022.

About the Doner Partners Network

We make brands matter more to culture, to the world and to the bottom line. And we believe true integration is the product of intentional orchestration. The DPN creates teams that are as small as possible, and can scale as big as necessary. DPN agencies include: Doner, Yamamoto, DonerNorth, HarrisX, Wolfgang, KWT Global, Meat & Produce, Veritas, Dyversity Communications, DonerCX and Underground Digital.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

