Blue Diamond Growers Appreciates Removal of India's Retaliatory Tariff on Almonds

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers®, the world's leading almond marketer and processor of California almonds, appreciates the hard work by Speaker McCarthy, Senator Padilla, Congressman Costa, and USTR Ambassador Tai in negotiating this needed tariff relief for the industry's number one market.

Blue Diamond is grateful for Spkr. McCarthy, Sen. Padilla and Congressman Costa's ongoing support for ag trade.

Blue Diamond takes pride in opening the Indian market to almonds many decades ago bringing the industry and Blue Diamond members strong returns over the years. We value our direct and strong relationships with our customers in India and look forward to increasing the volume of almond trade, especially during this difficult time of depressed pricing for California almond growers. Australia, a competitive growing region for almonds, continues to enjoy a 50% less duty on almonds through their FTA with India. We will continue to encourage all avenues for opening trade through reduced or zero duty on almonds.

"The greatest benefit of this tariff relief will be to our customers who will enjoy almonds at a lower price. We are grateful for Speaker McCarthy, Senator Padilla and Congressman Costa's ongoing support and leadership for agricultural trade." Alicia Rockwell, Chief Government Affairs Officer.

Blue Diamond Growers®, on behalf of its grower-owners and as the country's leading almond exporter, encourages Congress and the Administration to prioritize trade and the benefits it brings to worldwide economic vibrancy.

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond® markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages,and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® Snack Almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

