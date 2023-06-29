Grubhub spices up New York City with first-ever Hot Ones delivery pop-up

The hit YouTube series will give fans in New York City the opportunity to taste Hot Ones' famed wings and hot sauces via a new pop-up virtual restaurant exclusively through Grubhub

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you handle the heat? On the heels of the milestone 300th episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones featuring John Mulaney that dropped today, Grubhub is inviting New Yorkers to take the hot seat with the launch of the first-ever Hot Ones delivery pop-up . In partnership with First We Feast and powered by Mealco , the exclusive pop-up will give diners in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens the opportunity to get their hands on the show's famous spicy chicken wings and hot sauces starting today, June 29th.

Only through Grubhub can New Yorkers experience Hot Ones at home via menu items tossed in the famed fiery sauces. The menu features diners' choice of delicious 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to righteously spicy crispy chicken or plant-based chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show. The spicy lineup of hot sauces fans can taste include:

Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical!

The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat.

The Classic™ Garlic Fresno: Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going!

Diners can savor a full meal by making it a combo with french fries and their choice of drink. For those that may need help turning down the heat, the Hot Ones pop-up menu also features an Apple Fritter topped with sweet milk for dessert.

"We're fired up to bring the first-ever Hot Ones pop-up and delivery experience to diners first in New York City," said Liz Bosone, Grubhub's VP of Restaurant Success. "The opportunity to deliver the impressive cultural fandom of Hot Ones directly to fans' front doors through this collaboration is just another way Grubhub is committed to making moments more joyful with delivery."

The special Hot Ones delivery pop-up in NYC celebrates eight years and 300 Hot Ones episodes featuring hot questions and even hotter wings with host Sean Evans on First We Feast with guests such as Julia Louis Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie. Grubhub is the first delivery partner to introduce Hot Ones' virtual restaurant.

"First We Feast is excited to bring the Hot Ones experience directly to our fans in NYC through our pop-up delivery with Grubhub to celebrate the 300th episode," said First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "For years, fans have asked to try the iconic Hot Ones menu for themselves, and we can't wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco's virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone."

Menu items are available for a limited time each day while supplies last for delivery only in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Diners in those locations can check out the full Hot Ones menu via Grubhub . Expanded locations to be announced soon. Hours of operation vary per location.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About First We Feast

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

About Mealco

Founded in 2019 by Daniel Simon, Mealco is a technology platform dedicated to democratizing the restaurant industry. Honored by Time's Best Innovation of 2022, Mealco seamlessly bridges the gap between the world's top creators and their passionate fans through its proprietary technology and growing network of restaurants.

Grubhub spices up New York City with first-ever Hot Ones delivery pop-up (PRNewswire)

Grubhub logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.