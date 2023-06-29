Fibocom Boosts the Mobile Broadband Market by Introducing Pioneering 5G FWA Solution Embedded with FG190 and FG180 5G Modules at MWC Shanghai 2023

During MWC Shanghai 2023, Fibocom introduces the cutting-edge 5G FWA solution embedded with 3GPP Release 17 compliant modules FG190 and FG180, with the advanced and scalable configurations, the solution ensures the smooth escalation of 5G FWA applications towards 10 Gigabits era, especially crucial for CPE and mobile hot-spot use cases.

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, introduces the pioneering 5G FWA solution based on the latest generation 5G modules FG190 and FG180 at MWC Shanghai 2023. The solution offers a wide range of flexible configurations and multiple enhancements to CPE and mobile hot-spot customers, significantly reducing the complexity to deploy advanced 5G solutions and accelerate the time to market.

As 5G technology has improved, mobile broadband service providers are no longer limited to older technologies, mobile data subscriptions associated with mobile phones, dongles or even hot-spot devices are looking for agile and high data throughput network connectivity solutions. The cutting-edge 5G FWA solution specialized in CPE and mobile hot-spot use cases, embedded with Fibocom's latest generation 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave modules FG190 and FG180. The 5G CPE solution is architected with a set of rich interfaces plus flexible dual-band/tri-band Wi-Fi 7 combinations. For example, an FG190 can simultaneously connect three PCIe and two USXGMII ports, in addition to the Wi-Fi 7 selections, CPE customers can adjust the combinations between QFW7114 and QFW7124 to utilize the band capacity from maximum BE21000 to BE5000. Regarding the wired configurations, either the 10GbE+2.5GbE or 2.5GbE+2.5GbE could be the most recommendable and efficient options to unleash the full potential of cable access.

However, the solution for 5G mobile hot spot offers a range of top-quality wireless performance to mobile scenarios. In the support of a highly integrated WCN7851 chip, the multi-channel options will be utilized efficiently to increase the data rate, depending on the requirements, the dual-band options can be switched to 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz to achieve maximum throughput up to BE5800. The seamless Wi-Fi 7 connectivity is also benefiting from the contribution of MLO (Multi-Link Operation) and 4K QAM modulation schemes, offering a highly reliable connectivity service, especially in congested environments like airport terminals, sports venues, and hospitals, etc.

In software design, Fibocom's cutting-edge 5G FWA solution embedded with FG190 and FG180 is loaded with OpenWRT, which allows maximum customization for CPE and mobile hot-spot customers.

Powered by the Snapdragon® X75 and X72 5G Modem-RF System, Fibocom FG190 and FG180 is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 and equipped with a quad-core A55 CPU to enable a lightning-fast and ultra-reliable 5G network experience. With Snapdragon® X75, Fibocom FG190 supports 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave dual-connectivity, thus capable of NR 10CA with up to 1000MHz bandwidth in the mmWave spectrum, and NR 5CA with up to 300MHz bandwidth in the Sub-6GHz, significantly elevating the maximum downlink speed to 10Gbps. Followed by the FG180, the module integrated with Snapdragon® X72, offers an agile solution for various 5G FWA customers by supporting up to 400MHz bandwidth of NR 4CA under mmwave bands, and 200MHz bandwidth of NR 3CA under Sub-6GHz. Both FG190 and FG180 are adopting LGA form factors, therefore making both modules the ideal wireless solution for a diversified FWA market.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules, IoT solutions and cloud service. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

