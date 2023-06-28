WE Charity Wins Ruling in Defamation Lawsuit Against Canadian Broadcasting Corporation; Case Will Move Forward in D.C. Federal Court

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's (CBC) motion to dismiss WE Charity's defamation lawsuit against the outlet. The CBC had sought to dismiss the case and move it out of a U.S. jurisdiction, but the court ruled that WE Charity's case will proceed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

WE Charity filed a defamation lawsuit against the CBC in February 2022 after the outlet repeatedly aired false reporting by journalists Mark Kelley and Harvey Cashore, including claims that WE Charity deceived its donors. As detailed in WE Charity's lawsuit, the CBC aired lies even after the broadcaster was shown extensive pre-publication proof from WE Charity and the CBC's own go-to forensic auditor debunking the CBC's claims.

The failed motion to dismiss was the CBC's only response to WE Charity's defamation claim; the CBC did not attempt to dismiss the defamation claim on any other grounds.

"We are pleased by this progress in our effort to hold the CBC accountable for the harm it has caused WE Charity," said the charity's lawyer, Joseph Kroetsch. "As detailed in our complaint, the CBC knowingly published lies about WE Charity, threatening the future of the organization and the people it serves around the globe. This ruling is an important first win in WE Charity's pursuit of justice and we look forward to our day in court. WE Charity's donors and those who rely on its work deserve to see for themselves the evidence that CBC lied about the charity despite knowing the harm those lies would cause."

About WE Charity

WE Charity is a not-for-profit charity that seeks to foster volunteerism in students in the United States and bring education, clean water, healthcare, and food to communities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. WE Charity partners with thousands of schools across America to empower students to effect positive social change.

