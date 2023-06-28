SOCIAL COMMERCE PLATFORM BASIC.SPACE HOSTS THREE EXCLUSIVE EVENTS DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK MENSWEAR SPRING/SUMMER 2024

Items from these exclusive collections can be purchased on Basic.Space

PARIS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social commerce platform Basic.Space hosted exclusive events with coveted brands including Basketcase Gallery, Saintwoods and Justin Reed during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2024, which took place from June 20-25, 2023.

"Basketcase Gallery & Basic.Space in Paris. Photo credit: Justin Mariano" (PRNewswire)

On June 21st at 21-23 Rue Des Filles Du Calvaire, Basic.Space partnered with the Southern California-based cult streetwear brand Basketcase Gallery on the inaugural Paris showcase of their newest collection. The reception unveiled the brand's latest collection along with a limited edition exclusive Paris t-shirt. On July 10th, Basic.Space will launch Basketcase Gallery founder and creative director Zach Kinninger as a seller on the platform, featuring an assortment of his personal items, reference items, unreleased samples, among other coveted products.

On June 22nd and 23rd, Basic.Space and lifestyle brand Saintwoods launched a two-day pop-up reception in the brand's Paris showroom, featuring an exclusive capsule collection all for sale through the Basic.Space app.

On June 22nd at Lucid Interval, Basic.Space hosted an opening reception to celebrate fashion archivist Justin Reed's first-ever Paris showcase, which took place through June 24th. VIP buyers had a first-look and the opportunity to shop from a highly curated selection of 300-500 coveted items including contemporary, vintage and high-end fashion. All items can be purchased exclusively through the Basic.Space app.

