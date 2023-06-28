PROSE, THE GLOBAL LEADER IN PERSONALIZATION, DEBUTS AI-POWERED SKINCARE

Clinically-tested, Dermatologist Approved Custom Skincare to Bring Out Consumers' Healthiest Skin

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Prose , the Brooklyn-based global leader in personalization, announces their expansion into skincare. The brand, known for delivering custom hair care designed for the individual, aims to offer an alternative to mass-produced skincare with their latest line: the only skincare system to offer truly personalized formulas, backed by science and powered by AI, that evolves with you over time.

Prose Skincare is the first AI-powered skincare line to drive true personalization for the consumer via 15M+ possible formula combinations targeting multiple skin concerns at once. The system is dermatologist-tested, dermatologist-approved and clinically tested to show results in 4 weeks. Through a user-led online consultation, custom insights are pulled from more than 80 key factors such as skin type, diet, stress, pollution and climate, and work to properly address all aggressors. Using only carefully selected essential ingredients, known for their proven results and maximum efficacy, Prose's Paris-based, in-house R&D team works with a proprietary algorithm to identify the right blend of active ingredients to formulate a three-step skincare system that evolves with you.

The skincare system not only includes bespoke formulas to suit each individual's skincare needs, but also offers texture and fragrance customization, including a fragrance-free option for those with sensitive skin. Prose's trio of skincare products are vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, alcohol-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, phthalate-free and gmo-free.

Custom Cleanser, (starting at $29 ): Respects the skin and offers gentle yet effective cleansing for oily, dry and sensitive skin. Non-drying, non-stripping and formulated to support a healthy skin barrier, this cleanser is available in gel or cream consistency.

Custom Serum, (starting at $64 ): Moisturizes and softens skin with a smoothing effect.This product consists of a range of active ingredients such as allantoin for cell renewal and hyaluronic acid for hydration.

Custom Moisturizer, (starting at $52 ): Moisturizes the skin, improves cell renewal and protects the skin from Blue Light. The formula comes in three different textures based on preference: Light gel to a rich cream.

Recently appointed Chief Scientific Officer, Marie Mignon, leads the development and oversight of the custom skincare line. Mignon works with a team of gifted chemists to combine natural ingredients in innovative ways to bring out consumers' healthiest skin. "Our R&D team has been working closely with dermatologists, rigorously testing on 2,000+ unique skin types and tones. Each product features a blend of meticulously selected ingredients to strengthen the skin barrier, balance pH, and maintain a healthy skin microbiome, offering maximum potency and zero waste. We have been developing this skincare system for over two years now and are so excited to introduce it to the Prose community as the next step in their personalized wellness routines," said Mignon. Since 2017, Prose has completed over 3.4M haircare consultations and received over 400k 5-star Prose product reviews on Review & Refine™ The brand's Review and Refine™ feature, helps Prose users evolve their custom formulas to meet their unique needs month-to-month.

Prose CEO and Co-Founder, Arnaud Plas is dedicated to continuing the company's growth when it comes to personalization. "Prose's number one priority is ensuring we deliver on our products' promises and on our customers' expectations. Innovation is at the heart of our business, and as a company, we never stop ideating on how we can better serve our customers. After such incredible success with hair care, skincare was the next natural step for Prose to continue as a leader in customized beauty. We have worked to marry a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept and our new skincare system follows that same philosophy."

Prose prioritizes clean ingredients, reduction of waste and made-to-order Brooklyn-based manufacturing via ethical and sustainable sourcing, which translates to an outsized impact on the wellness of the world. The brand remains committed to sustainable operations and is the only Climate Neutral custom beauty brand, a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation. Prose Custom Skincare is available for purchase across the United States and Canada on Prose.com. Take the Prose Consultation to create your bespoke formula here , and follow along for other brand news @prose.

About Prose

Prose is a DTC beauty-tech brand known for creating custom, made-to-order hair products to disrupt the CPG industry. Prose shattered the notion that mass retail production is the only solution. Marrying a technology driven approach with an apothecary-style concept, Prose products are made-to-order and provide the highest quality of natural ingredients. The brand is committed to sustainable operations and is Climate Neutral, a Public Benefit Corporation and a Certified B Corporation.

