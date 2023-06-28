Graybar Names Chris Burrow Vice President - Acquisitions, Financial Planning and Analysis

ST. LOUIS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, announced that Christopher M. Burrow has been named Vice President – Acquisitions, Financial Planning and Analysis effective July 5, 2023.

Burrow has more than 24 years of experience in accounting, financial planning and strategy. He currently serves as Graybar's Director Financial Planning and Analysis, a position he has held for nearly four years. In his new role, he will continue to lead the FP&A function, while taking on responsibility for Graybar's merger and acquisition process.

"We congratulate Chris on his promotion," said David M. Meyer, Graybar's senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Chris has extensive knowledge and experience in finance and accounting, which provides a strong foundation for success in this expanded role. As Graybar continues to pursue growth through acquisitions, I am confident that he will sustain our focus and move our strategy forward."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

