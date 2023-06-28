Crux Now Connects 75 Top Financial and Alternative Data Sources to the Databricks Marketplace

Expanded partnership benefits data providers and consumers by broadening access to analytics-ready datasets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux , an end-to-end data integration, transformation, and observability solution, today announced that the company has expanded its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, by adding pre-integration services to its existing Partner Connect integration. Crux worked with its extensive data provider network to make 75 data sources available for consumption in the Databricks Marketplace , efficiently supplying datasets to meet the growing demand for data-driven insights where and when it's needed most. With this expansion, a large number of paid financial datasets on Databricks Marketplace are powered by Crux currently.

Crux serves as an enabler for data engineering and bridges the gap between consumers of external data and cloud data warehouses, working with hundreds of external data vendors to address complex integration issues, build and maintain pipelines for a variety of datasets, and resolve intricate ETL challenges. The company is a natural choice for a partnership with Databricks, which can now leverage Crux's external data ecosystem to streamline the sharing of analytics-ready datasets on its open data marketplace for customers, accelerating time to value. Through Databricks Delta Sharing, an open standard for the secure exchange of ready-to-query datasets, data suppliers partnered with Crux are sharing traditional financial datasets (including credit risk, stock exchange/equity pricing, corporate actions reference, and index data) and alternative datasets (including sentiment and ESG) securely with customers in any modern cloud environment.

"Crux has strong data supplier relationships, a unique platform, and the external datasets our customers need to enhance the capabilities of their lakehouse," said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director, Marketplace Product Partnerships at Databricks. "Crux's ability to ingest, prepare and observe the ongoing delivery of any external dataset will give Databricks customers immediate access to analytics-ready data."

Data consumers need the ability to trial data quickly, and Crux's technology provides access to real data, instead of sample queries, as part of the discovery and evaluation process. In addition to data consumers, the partnership benefits data providers. With its robust set of pre-existing data pipelines that can rapidly integrate with the Databricks platform, Crux data suppliers can gain additional exposure to leads through the partnership, including buyer personas like data scientists and quants who are traditionally difficult for suppliers to reach.

"Databricks is a major player with more than 9,000 customers and a commitment to building partnerships to deliver a one-stop portal for meaningful insights," said Crux CEO Will Freiberg. "Financial services are one of their strongest, fastest-growing industries and this aligns well with our growth strategy at Crux, so the partnership is a great fit."

Crux recently surpassed over 60,000 pipelines built within its ecosystem, with its unique approach to external data recognized by over 265+ data providers and top public cloud marketplaces. Learn more about Crux at cruxdata.com .

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration, transformation, and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 60K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and external datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux was awarded a Google Cloud Customer Award in 2021 in the Cross-Industry category. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

