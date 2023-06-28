ARCESIUM AND LIONPOINT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS IN PRIVATE MARKETS INVESTMENT OPERATIONS

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading global financial technology firm, announced today it is forming a strategic partnership with Lionpoint Group, a global consulting firm to the alternative investments industry. The collaboration combines Arcesium's advanced technology with Lionpoint's deep industry expertise to deliver enhanced operational efficiency and innovation for firms investing in private markets strategies.

Today's private markets investors face complex challenges, including an explosion of data, fragmented systems, error-prone processes, and supralinear cost growth. To help streamline operations and deliver actionable insights that inform investment decisions, Arcesium recently launched AquataTM, a data platform purpose-built for the investments industry. Through Lionpoint's focus on revolutionizing investment operations and Arcesium's advanced solutions, the partnership is designed to enable private markets investors to thrive in a competitive landscape.

"The expertise and focus of Lionpoint's data strategy practice make them a natural fit for Arcesium to team with," said Cesar Estrada, Private Markets Segment Head at Arcesium. "This alignment with Lionpoint, along with the pre-built capabilities of Aquata that deliver faster time to value, will further support our ambition to meet firms where they are on their journey to bring clarity to complexity."

Co-Founder and Executive Director at Lionpoint, Jonathan Balkin conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with Arcesium allows us to offer clients a powerful combination of technology and consulting expertise, enabling investment managers to achieve operational efficiency and unlock growth opportunities. We look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"Lionpoint's proven track record in delivering innovative consulting services aligns perfectly with our mission to power the entire investment lifecycle with technology-driven solutions," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partners Development at Arcesium.

"Together, we'll accelerate operational excellence and help clients tackle the unique challenges of the private markets."

To learn more about Arcesium's capabilities for Private Markets Investors, visit: https://www.arcesium.com/who-we-serve/private-markets-investors/

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology company delivering pre- and post-investment and enterprise data management solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, institutional asset managers, and private markets firms. Expertly designed to achieve a synchronized golden source of data throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex workflows and help clients achieve scale.

Today, Arcesium services over $675 billion in global client AUM with a staff of over 1,800 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals. Arcesium was built from a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, and launched as a joint venture with Blackstone Alternative Asset Management. J.P. Morgan, another large client, later made a strategic investment in the company, helping Arcesium further its mission: to power the entire investment lifecycle.

For more information about Arcesium and our capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lionpoint

Founded in 2014, Lionpoint is focused on strategy, technology and operations consulting services to alternative investment managers, investors and advisors. Our services include strategic advisory, operations transformation, system selection & implementation, data & analytics, project management and managed services. With a global team of over 250 consultants, we have deep expertise with best-in-class technology solutions to lead the digital transformation journey across the front, middle and back office in true partnership with our clients.

Contact

Reshma Kabani

(646) 873-1116

reshma.kabani@arcesium.com

Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4854

todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

